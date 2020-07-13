Far Cry 6 Is Available To Preorder With A Sweet Flame Thrower Bonus For The Collector's Edition





As much as I would like to own one, I do not see myself purchasing a flame thrower, now or ever. I imagine it's quite expensive, but aside from that, what if it unlocked an inner pyromaniac I had no idea was itching to get out? Yeah, it's best I don't go down that road. But a replica frame thrower? I'd totally be down for that. If you would be too, you can have one, when preordering the Far Cry 6 Collector's Edition bundle.





There are some caveats. Let's start with the obvious—it doesn't actually spit fire (God, I hope not, anyway). The replica flame thrower is decorative piece only. Some assembly is also required. It's also expensive at $199.99, and exclusive to ordering the physical copy option from the Ubisoft Store.





That's a lot of coin, though it also comes with a bunch of extras. You get the game, of course, plus a Season Pass for DLC, a collector's case, an 64-page art book, a set of 10 stickers, the flame thrower and assembly instructions, an exclusive steelbook, a Chorizo keyring, a map, and a stand.











Reading between the lines, this means there will be a flame throwing in the game, which should be fun to play with (and safe, compared to a real life one). Solid move on Ubisoft's part.





Fortunately, you can preorder Far Cry 6 for much less than the Collector's Edition, if you don't care about all those extras. There are several versions to choose from. They include...