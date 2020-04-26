CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillSunday, April 26, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT

AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 Cezanne Mobile CPUs Rumored With RDNA 2 GPU Cores

AMD Ryzen
It seems as it was just yesterday when AMD launched its Ryzen 4000 APUs based on Zen 2 "Renoir" architecture. The processors are giving Intel a real run for the money with respect to performance, and as we've seen with the ASUS ROG Strix Hero III, Ryzen 4000 processors are incredibly power efficient as well.

AMD may have pushed Ryzen 4000 APUs out the door, but it's already far along with its next-generation Ryzen 5000 APUs that will be based on Zen 3 "Cezanne" microarchitecture. Although somewhat confusing, the first consumer-centric Zen 3 processors are coming later this year under Ryzen 4000 branding (desktop), with Ryzen 5000 mobile Zen 3 processors likely coming next year.

Getting down to specifics, Ryzen 5000 APUs will reportedly be pin-compatible (FP6) with existing Ryzen 4000 APUs, and will offer a significant uplift in processing performance. AMD has been firmly committed to providing low-double-digit improvements in instructions per clock (IPC) with its Ryzen processors, and Zen 3-based parts are no exception.

asus rog zephyrus g14 hero
The first laptops using AMD Ryzen 4000-based APUs have just hit the market.

On the GPU side, AMD will allegedly be ditching its Vega architecture in favor of RDNA 2-based Navi. If you recall, the only RDNA 2 graphics that have been announced so far are the parts found inside the upcoming Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 game consoles.

For those that need even more graphics performance, so-called Cezanne-H processors -- which would likely be going up against Intel's incoming Tiger Lake-H processors -- would be optionally paired with RDNA 2 Navi 23 discrete mobile GPUs. All RDNA 2 parts are based on the 7nm process node and bring support for hardware ray-tracing (as we first saw in NVIDIA’s Turing-based GeForce RTX family).

At this point, however, Ryzen 5000 APUs are still quite a way off in the distance; perhaps roughly a year away from release. However, the first Zen 3 predecessors that we’ll see will likely be EPYC 7003, followed by Ryzen 4000 desktop processors in October



Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), zen 3, rdna 2, ryzen 5000, cezanne, navi 23
Via:  _rogame via Twitter
