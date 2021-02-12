AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU With 5GHz+ Clock Rumored To Disrupt Rocket Lake-S Launch

If true, that kind of speed ceiling would mark a new threshold for Zen 3. Here is a look at AMD's existing Ryzen 5000 series lineup...

Ryzen 9 5950X: 16 cores / 32 threads, 3.4GHz to 4.9GHz, 64MB L3 cache, 105W TDP

16 cores / 32 threads, 3.4GHz to 4.9GHz, 64MB L3 cache, 105W TDP Ryzen 9 5900X: 12 cores / 24 threads, 3.7GHz to 4.8GHz, 64MB L3 cache, 105W TDP

12 cores / 24 threads, 3.7GHz to 4.8GHz, 64MB L3 cache, 105W TDP Ryzen 9 5900: 12 cores / 24 threads, 3.0GHz to 4.7GHz, 64MB L3 cache, 65W TDP

12 cores / 24 threads, 3.0GHz to 4.7GHz, 64MB L3 cache, 65W TDP Ryzen 7 5800X: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.8GHz to 4.7GHz, 32MB L3 cache, 105W TDP

8 cores / 16 threads, 3.8GHz to 4.7GHz, 32MB L3 cache, 105W TDP Ryzen 7 5800: 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.4GHz to 4.6GHz, 32MB L3 cache, 65W TDP

8 cores / 16 threads, 3.4GHz to 4.6GHz, 32MB L3 cache, 65W TDP Ryzen 5 5600X: 6 cores / 12 threads, 3.7GHz to 4.6GHz, 32MB L3 cache, 65W TDP

There are not retail listings for the non-X variants (Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 7 5800), but those SKUs do officially exist, with product pages on AMD's website. The highest clockspeed, however, belongs to the Ryzen 9 5950X—it is capable of boosting to 4.9GHz. As we saw in our Ryzen 9 5950X review , it is a dominating chip, with some overclocking potential to boot.





Interestingly, notable leaker Yuri Bubliy (@1usmus) posted a tweet saying, "Zen 3 & 5000MHz+. Announced on February 15." It is interesting for a couple of reasons. For one, a faster clocked chip would be a fun counter to whatever performance uptick Rocket Lake-S delivers for Intel (the company claims a 19 percent IPC boosts, and early leaks certainly look promising). And secondly, the timing of the supposed announcement.





February 15 is Presidents' Day in the US. It would not be entirely new for a company to announce a product on a holiday, but that is not the norm. In a followup tweet, Bubily said, "This is not an announcement from AMD," followed by a couple of emojis, so color us confused. Are they referring to the upcoming 5GHz+ announcement not being from AMD, or their own tweet?









They might be referring to another ClockTuner for Ryzen (CTR) update, or some kind of overclocking achievement. The thread is not very clear—when a user asked if the 5GHz+ clock was a single core boost, Bubliy replied, "Better,) so make of that what you will. The only concrete thing we have to go on is that it is related to Zen 3.



