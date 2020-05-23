CATEGORIES
Saturday, May 23, 2020

AMD Ryzen 3000 XT 'Matisse Refresh' Zen 2 CPUs Come Into Focus With This Fresh Leak

ryzen9 3900x 1
Yesterday, we reported on a rumor that indicated that AMD was working on new "Matisse Refresh" processors that would launch in June alongside the new B550 motherboards. According to that thin rumor, AMD was working on a Ryzen 7 3750X and Ryzen 7 3850X.

We're now getting some additional clarity thanks to a new report from WCCFTech. According to this latest news, we can throw those previous Ryzen names out the door, and add one more into the mix. What's interesting is that AMD is allegedly adding an "XT" to the end of these processors, which will include:

  • Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Ryzen 7 3800XT
  • Ryzen 5 3600XT

As you might have guessed from the rumored names, these are replacements for the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 3600X respectively. Nothing is going to change with respect to core configurations for these new SKUs, which means that the Ryzen 9 3900XT will still be a 12-core/24-thread chip.

However, all three of these new processors will have higher base and boost clocks along with "enhanced overclock support". In the end, it's rumored that these new “XT” processors will over a 5 to 10 percent uplift in performance compared to their vanilla "X" counterparts.

AMD Ryzen 2

Intel has drawn some attention away from AMD with respect to performance with its 10th generation Comet Lake-S desktop family, which is capped off by the Core i9-10900K. Although that particular processor is quite a heat magnet and doesn't come with a stock cooler in the box, Intel is still able to claim the performance crown when it comes to gaming. But with things could definitely get more competitive from AMD if it can eke out up to 10 percent more performance in retaliation.

But that's not all; it's also reported that these new Matisse Refresh "XT" processor will debut at the same MSRPs as their predecessors, which means that the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 3600X will be pushed further down in price. For those that don't need the "latest and greatest", this could be a great opportunity to score a deal on these still stellar processors. In addition, the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT are said to work just fine in either AMD 400-Series or 500-Series motherboards (as we would expect given that they're still based on Zen 2 microarchitecture).

If all of the information ends up being accurate, AMD will announce this new trio of processors on June 16th, with general availability to commence on July 7th.



