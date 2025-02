Valve Steam Console With A Radeon RX 9070 Rumored But Is It Too Good To Be True?

It's difficult to judge if there is any merit to this rumor, especially since we have not fully seen the Radeon RX 9070 in the flesh yet. Consoles also typically do not get the full version of discreet GPUs, and instead lean on custom variants, for various reasons. These include form factor constraints, along with power and thermal limits. Cost is another factor, which is why Sony and Microsoft typically go with more tightly packaged AMD products in consoles.Valve also excels at making what seems like under-powered hardware, such as found in the Steam Deck, perform well above its weight. Certainly FSR 4 would be a huge boon to a Steam game console, which would not be likely to run the same performance as a desktop Radeon RX 9070 GPU.Valve could simply be testing the AMD Radeon RX 9070 because it is one of the first RDNA 4 GPUs we'll see out in the wild. It also is the lesser of the two versions, with an RX 9070 XT also coming. Valve could learn a lot about the AMD RDNA 4 architecture and how to plan for things such as FSR 4 in analyzing how they scale. They can then likely run calculations to deduce around what performance they'd need in a potential console.Valve is no stranger to hardware, with various devices that include the Valve Index and Steam Controller in its past. It had previously also attempted Console-like devices, which did not do well overall. This is Valve after its popular Steam Deck however, and it is clear they do not plan to give up on the idea of a future console device.