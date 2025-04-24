AMD Teases Key Gaming Product Advancements At Computex, What To Expect





AMD confirmed it will be hosting a press conference at this year's Computex event in Taipei. It will be a livestreamed affair, so you can tune in and watch in real time. Why would you want to? On its Computex landing page, AMD hints at there being a "key" gaming product announcement at the event, which could mean there will be another Radeon RX 9000 series graphics card introduced. Maybe.

When And How To Watch AMD's Livestream At Computex 2025

First things first, though. If you're interested in catching the livestream, mark your calendar for Tuesday, May 20, 2025 or Wednesday, May 21, depending on where in the world you live. The event is being hosted at the Grand Hyatt in Taipei and will commence at 11:00 a.m. UTC+8 on May 21. For those of us in the United States, that means May 20 at 8:00 p.m. PST (11:00 p.m. EST).



"Join AMD as Jack Huynh, SVP and GM of the Computing and Graphics Group, along with industry leaders and partners, announce key products and technology advancements across gaming, AI PC, and enterprise – showcasing what’s possible through the AMD vision on AI-powered devices," AMD states.





According to a press release , the livestream will be played on AMD's website, followed by a replay made available after the press conference concludes. It's also likely to be available on AMD's YouTube channel

What To Expect At Computex 2025









AMD's description of what's on tap is predictably vague, though it does plainly state that there will be "key products and technology advancements" announced across various categories, gaming included.





Curiously enough, AMD is rumored to launch its midrange Radeon RX 9060 XT on May 18. If that's indeed the case, it's possible that AMD could unveil a non-XT variant at Computex. Of course, it's also possible that the rumored May 18 launch is wrong, and that both cards will be unveiled at Computex. We'll just have to wait and see.





Beyond that, we anticipate a heavy emphasis on AI, probably in hardware and software form. And if we're being hopeful, another possibility is the unveiling of RDNA 4 GPUs in mobile trim for gaming laptops. That one is probably a long shot with AMD seemingly content to let rival NVIDIA get first dibs on the category. However, if you're looking for a reason to be cautiously hopeful too, AMD's Ben Conrad, Director of Product Management for Premium Mobile Client, did state in January that RDNA 4 will eventually find its way to laptops.





"Our current graphics strategy is focused on the desktop market with RDNA 4. So, I think you'll see those types of products first in the future. Certainly, RDNA 4 and future graphics technologies will make it into mobile, whether they be on APUs or future products," Conrad said.





AMD has a lot of irons in the fire, with silicon solutions for a wide array of product categories (consumer, gaming, business, enterprise, handhelds, and so forth). Hopefully we'll see some leaks of what to expect as Computex comes closer into view.