AMD Radeon RX 8800 XT RDNA 4 GPU Rumored For A Massive Ray Tracing Performance Uplift

As we near the end of 2024, small morsels of information are starting to hit the rumor mill for the next generation of gaming GPUs. AMD has had RDNA 3 GPUs since December of 2022, and it appears that soon we may have its first stack of RDNA 4 products with big improvements to ray tracing performance.
Potentially dubbed the Radeon RX 8800 XT, this RDNA 4 GPU allegedly would pack 45% faster ray tracing performance than AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX, according to WCCFTech. Supposedly, this RX 8800 XT would also be close in performance for rasterized performance to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080. Its power draw should also likely decrease, from the 355-watt TDP of the RX 7900 XTX to a number likely in the mid to high 200s.
The high-end versions of RDNA 4 will be based on Navi 48, and this reduction in power is a welcomed feature if it ends up accurate. Ray tracing remains an important point of contention between AMD and NVIDIA, for a myriad of reasons. First, NVIDIA has been ahead overall in terms of ray tracing performance for its GeForce RTX 40 series GPU compared to AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series. Its DLSS technology with Frame Generation has also been a big boon to frame rates with ray tracing enabled, leading for a better gaming experience for gamers.
Secondly, AMD produces the graphics powering popular consoles such as Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro. The console folks want the same ray tracing performance their PC friends get, leading AMD to need to push for improvement in the performance for the technology overall. This will especially be true whenever the PlayStation 6 comes into view.