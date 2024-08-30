CATEGORIES
AMD's Upcoming Radeon RX 8000 RDNA 4 GPUs May Not Have A GeForce RTX 5090 Rival

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, August 30, 2024, 04:00 PM EDT
AMD has been locked in a fierce battle with NVIDIA recently, with releases such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX at offering broadly competitive performance at a lower price. However, with the rumored next-generation RDNA 4-based GPUs from AMD, there is a chance the company may be missing a true competitor to NVIDIA’s flagship offerings, as rumored more than a year ago

Golden Pig Upgrade, a known leaker in China, has recently revealed that the change may be due to an attempt to reduce overall costs. The thinking is that the new series of GPUs, expected to be named the Radeon RX 8000 series, will be structured similarly to the RDNA 1-based Radeon RX 5000 series, which topped out with the upper-midrange Radeon RX 5700 XT.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to be at the top of the food chain when it comes to GPUs. While a release date is unknown, it should be announced at some point during the next few months. 

The exclusion of a high-end competitor to NVIDIA would mean that AMD is focusing squarely on the mid-range and entry level GPUs. Its current-generation GPUs have done well in this space, but NVIDIA certainly has the lead in many areas at the high end, most notably in ray tracing and power efficiency. Coupled with DLSS super resolution and frame generation, gamers wanting to experience the highest possible graphics with good frame rates often flock to the NVIDIA offerings.

AMD's competent efforts have made progress with technologies such as FSR 3, though, and the Red Team has had a good showing with some of its lineup-leading products. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX surprised many gamers with its ability to punch above its weight in rasterized performance against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. With a healthy 24GB of VRAM and a lower price point, in excels in many games, like the Call Of Duty franchise. The Radeon RX 7900 XT with 20 GB of VRAM also did well versus the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, but higher pricing kept it from being a big seller. 

AMD has been badly struggling in terms of market share versus graphics giant NVIDIA, so it may make sense to maximize its GPU lineup around the price targets that are more likely to sell well. It's too bad that it seems like we won't see a true GeForce RTX 5090 competitor from AMD, though.
Tags:  AMD, rumors, (nasdaq:amd), rdna 4
