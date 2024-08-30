AMD's Upcoming Radeon RX 8000 RDNA 4 GPUs May Not Have A GeForce RTX 5090 Rival

The exclusion of a high-end competitor to NVIDIA would mean that AMD is focusing squarely on the mid-range and entry level GPUs. Its current-generation GPUs have done well in this space, but NVIDIA certainly has the lead in many areas at the high end, most notably in ray tracing and power efficiency. Coupled with DLSS super resolution and frame generation, gamers wanting to experience the highest possible graphics with good frame rates often flock to the NVIDIA offerings.











AMD's competent efforts have made progress with technologies such as FSR 3, though, and the Red Team has had a good showing with some of its lineup-leading products. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX surprised many gamers with its ability to punch above its weight in rasterized performance against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. With a healthy 24GB of VRAM and a lower price point, in excels in many games, like the Call Of Duty franchise. The Radeon RX 7900 XT with 20 GB of VRAM also did well versus the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, but higher pricing kept it from being a big seller.





AMD has been badly struggling in terms of market share versus graphics giant NVIDIA, so it may make sense to maximize its GPU lineup around the price targets that are more likely to sell well. It's too bad that it seems like we won't see a true GeForce RTX 5090 competitor from AMD, though.

