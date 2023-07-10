AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB With Factory Overclock Is $150 Off Ahead Of Prime Day





Amazon's two-day Prime Day sales event is now just hours away (it kicks off at 12:00am PDT tonight and runs through the end of July 12) and there will be a flurry of deals to sift through, some better than others. However, if you're in the market for a flagship graphics card, you probably won't see a better bargain than this one for AMD's top Radeon GPU.





Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC is on sale for $1,029.99 on Amazon, which is $30 below its MSRP. That's a cute discount and all, but what really makes this an attractive deal is an additional $130 off coupon that brings the tally down to $899.99 (save $150). All you have to do is tick the 'Apply $130 coupon' box before adding the card to your cart. Theis on sale for $1,029.99 on Amazon, which is $30 below its MSRP. That's a cute discount and all, but what really makes this an attractive deal is an additionalthat brings the tally down to. All you have to do is tick the 'Apply $130 coupon' box before adding the card to your cart.





This is a factory overclocked graphics card, though nothing too insane—Gigabyte goosed the boost clock to 2,525MHz (up from 2,500MHz) and the game clock to 2,330MHz (up from 2,300MHz). Those are not aggressive overclocks by any stretch, but it's at least something and it's $99.99 cheaper than what AMD is selling its reference model for on its webstore.













Other features include a dual BIOS setup, RGB lighting, an anti-sag bracket, and a custom Windforce 3X cooling solution with three alternate spinning 100mm fans, composite copper heatpipes, and a large vapor chamber that makes direct contact with the GPU.





The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the best consumer graphics card in AMD's stable of RDNA 3 GPUs (see our Radeon RX 7900 XTX review ). It doesn't quite match NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 in most games, but is generally faster than the GeForce RTX 4080 in games that don't implement tons of ray tracing. It's also around $150-$300 less than the 4080 with this deal, and at least $700 less than the 4090.





We'll have to wait and see if this discount turns into a price correction of sort. In the meantime, there are several Radeon RX 7900 XTX cards on sale. Here's a look...











