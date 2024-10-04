AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPU Fire Sale Is Lit Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day





There has been a lot of attention pointed towards NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series based on Blackwell, and in particular the eventual GeForce RTX 5090. Let's not forget, however, AMD also has skin in the game and will be launching its RDNA 4 cards at some point. There's evidence to suggest that a next-gen launch is getting close, with several of AMD's current-generation cards selling for a discount.





PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7700 XT for just $349.99 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount below the current MSRP and $100 less than AMD's initial launch price. And to sweeten the deal, it's eligible for AMD's free game bundle, which gifts buyers two free games—Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ($59.99 value) and Unknown 9: Awakening ($49.99 value). Hit up We'll start by recapping a deal we pointed out earlier this week, which is still in effect. Right now, you can score afor just. That's a $50 discount below the current MSRP and $100 less than AMD's initial launch price. And to sweeten the deal, it's eligible for AMD's free game bundle, which gifts buyers two free games—Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ($59.99 value) and Unknown 9: Awakening ($49.99 value). Hit up AMD's promo page for more details.





XFX's Mercury Radeon RTX 7900 XTX Magnetic Air (pictured up top) for $879.99 at Amazon right now. That's also $50 below the current list price, and around $119 lower than AMD's launch MSRP. If you're looking for something more potent, you can grab(pictured up top) forright now. That's also $50 below the current list price, and around $119 lower than AMD's launch MSRP.





The caveat is that the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is around two years old now—we posted our review in December 2022. However, it's still a potent part for high-end gaming at 4K and is roughly on par with a GeForce RTX 4080, if you're looking for a comparison to NVIDIA's camp.









What's also cool about this card is the magnetic fan implementation that makes swapping out fans a breeze, as outlined in the video above.







One thing to note is that this card doesn't appear eligible for AMD's free games promotion, likely because it's being sold by a marketplace seller (albeit fulfilled by Amazon).













Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming OC that's on sale for $699.99 at Amazon. Yet again, we're looking at a $50 discount, and a $200 price cut versus the launch MSRP. A card that does qualify for the free games offer is this factory-overclockedthat's on sale for. Yet again, we're looking at a $50 discount, and a $200 price cut versus the launch MSRP.





This one comes goosed from the factory with up to a 2,535MHz boost clock (versus 2,400MHz on AMD's reference design) and up to a 2,175MHz Game clock (versus 2,000MHz). Those are healthy clock speed bumps. To keep temps in check, Gigabyte employs its three-fan Windforce cooling solution, whereby the middle fan spins in the opposite direction of the two outer fans to reduce turbulence and increase airflow pressure.





Cooling is also added by a large vapor chamber that makes direct contact with the GPU and heatpipe design for the heatsink.





Here are some more Radeon RX 7000 series deals, including an even cheaper Radeon RX 7900 XT for bargain hunters who don't care about a game bundle...