NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 And 5080 GPUs Launching This Month? Not So Fast

There was some confusion, however, with the translation of a Benchlife article that seemingly suggested we could see a GeForce RTX 5090/5080 launch this month. That's not likely to happen, as MEGAsizeGPU sets the record straight on X/Twitter.



The current GPU market has been a bit slow lately, with plentiful stock but prices remain stagnant. After NVIDIA introduced the GeForce RTX Super refresh, the RTX 4080 Super with a $999 MSRP was a welcomed change from the $1,199 price of its predecessor. The RTX 5080, if It can match or beat the RTX 4090 in performance, has the potential to be a popular GPU if it can continue that $999 MSRP price point.All eyes are likely on the RTX 5090, which is likely to pack 24GB of fast GDDR7 VRAM. NVIDIA has captured a large swath of the GPU marketshare , and it remains virtually uncontested at the highest-end. AMD has put forth valiant efforts with GPUs such as the Radeon RX 7800 XT to compete with the RTX 4070, but rumors point to RDNA 4 RX 8000 GPUs to top out at the mid-range. This would mean NVIDIA would not have a Radeon RX 7900 XTX level competitor next generation, opening the way for complete dominance at the top end.Pricing may remain close to the RTX 4090, or it may increase for the RTX 5090, since NVIDIA has more choices here. The RTX 5080 is aimed at gamers who may be more price conscious, while the RTX 5090 has content creators and AI use cases that open up the potential pool of buyers.NVIDIA's Blackwell data center GPUs have undergone some delay, so time will tell if gaming products also become delayed into a 2025 launch instead of 2024.