NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 And 5080 GPUs Launching This Month? Not So Fast
With recent reports that point to a power draw increase for the GeForce RTX 50 series, performance on tap should also be impressive. The GeForce RTX 5090 may pull as much as 600 watts, which likely lands it in the stratosphere of GPU performance. The GeForce RTX 5080 may pull a more modest 400 watts, but performance should be favorable compared to the current GeForce RTX 4090.
While the exact announcement and eventual release are unknown, the final Blackwell design and specifications should be concrete this month. Pricing and overall availability will be one of the biggest points of interests for those looking to upgrade, but are also currently unknown.
All eyes are likely on the RTX 5090, which is likely to pack 24GB of fast GDDR7 VRAM. NVIDIA has captured a large swath of the GPU marketshare, and it remains virtually uncontested at the highest-end. AMD has put forth valiant efforts with GPUs such as the Radeon RX 7800 XT to compete with the RTX 4070, but rumors point to RDNA 4 RX 8000 GPUs to top out at the mid-range. This would mean NVIDIA would not have a Radeon RX 7900 XTX level competitor next generation, opening the way for complete dominance at the top end.
Pricing may remain close to the RTX 4090, or it may increase for the RTX 5090, since NVIDIA has more choices here. The RTX 5080 is aimed at gamers who may be more price conscious, while the RTX 5090 has content creators and AI use cases that open up the potential pool of buyers.
NVIDIA's Blackwell data center GPUs have undergone some delay, so time will tell if gaming products also become delayed into a 2025 launch instead of 2024.