AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 GPU Launch Is Reportedly Just Weeks Away





Rumors abound on a pair of upcoming graphics card from AMD, namely the Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600, both of which briefly appeared on PowerColor's website earlier this week. Their launches are inevitable—it's only a matter of time before AMD fleshes out its RDNA 2 lineup with more affordable cards. But when exactly will we see them, and how much will they cost? Well, leakers have put out some interesting information about one of the cards.





The card in question is the Radeon RX 6600 XT, and the consensus from leakers is that it will arrive sometime in August. If that is a case, a launch is anywhere from three and a half weeks to seven and a half weeks away from this very moment. It could very well end up being a paper launch because GPUs are so hard to come by these days, but that's another topic.





What about specs and pricing?









A couple of prominent leakers, Coreteks and Moore's Law Is Dead, both have thrown out $399 as a potential figure. The former says that is just speculation on his part, while the latter says he has been hearing $399 from sources , but also notes that AMD is testing the waters and could (and should) come in at a lower price point.





For context, let's have a look at pricing for the current lineup (and these are MSRPs, not ridiculous street pricing resulting form the shortage)...