AMD Radeon RX 6600 LE Spotted In A Lenovo Gaming Desktop But What Exactly Is It?
Lenovo's GeekPro desktops usually offer entry-level parts, but the latest member of the lineup offers a never-before-seen GPU: the Radeon RX 6600 LE. This isn't one of the GRE, China-exclusive variants AMD has announced recently either; the RX 6600 LE has come out of nowhere. However, this seemingly brand-new graphics card might not be so new after all, hence why it's being quietly launched in a Chinese pre-built without even getting so much as an announcement.
The Lenovo system advertises that the Radeon RX 6600 LE comes with 1,792 cores, 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit memory bus, and offers a frequency of up to 2,495MHz. This is identical to the regular Radeon RX 6600 save for the clock speed, which is just 4MHz higher than the 2,491MHz that the reference RX 6600 is rated for. The cooler for Lenovo's 6600 LE doesn't seem particularly unique either, except for the fact that it has "Radeon RX 6600 LE" engraved on the side.
Unless there's something Lenovo isn't saying in its marketing, the RX 6600 LE appears to just be an RX 6600. The "LE" seems to mean nothing in the way of a new model of GPU, and although this kind of branding isn't very typical with GPUs, it's actually quite common for motherboards. You'll find loads of LGA 1700 boards with extra characters for example: MSI's PRO Z790-A and ASUS's ROG STRIX Z790-E just to name two. What the LE signifies is probably that this GPU is exclusive to Lenovo, as LE are the first two letters of the company's name.
Otherwise, there's not too much else going on with this prebuilt. It uses an Intel Core i5-13400F CPU, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 memory with a 3200 MT/s transfer rate, making it a pretty standard entry-level gaming PC and a good fit for the Radeon RX 6600 (with or without an LE). It would have been interesting if this RX 6600 LE offered a new core configuration or a lower price, but it seems like it's business as usual.
