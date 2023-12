AMD Radeon RX 6600 LE Spotted In A Lenovo Gaming Desktop But What Exactly Is It?

Unless there's something Lenovo isn't saying in its marketing, the RX 6600 LE appears to just be an RX 6600. The "LE" seems to mean nothing in the way of a new model of GPU, and although this kind of branding isn't very typical with GPUs, it's actually quite common for motherboards. You'll find loads of LGA 1700 boards with extra characters for example: MSI's PRO Z790-A and ASUS's ROG STRIX Z790-E just to name two. What the LE signifies is probably that this GPU is exclusive to Lenovo, as LE are the first two letters of the company's name.Otherwise, there's not too much else going on with this prebuilt . It uses an Intel Core i5-13400F CPU, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 memory with a 3200 MT/s transfer rate, making it a pretty standard entry-level gaming PC and a good fit for the Radeon RX 6600 (with or without an LE). It would have been interesting if this RX 6600 LE offered a new core configuration or a lower price, but it seems like it's business as usual.