AMD Radeon GPU Driver Delivers Huge Game Performance Uplift Up To 24 Percent

Fancy a free performance boost for your Radeon RX 6000 series GPU? A pretty big one is just a driver download away, though obviously there are some caveats. Chief among them is that the more substantial gains apply to gaming laptops that pair AMD's Ryzen processors with its latest mobile GPUs. And of course the precise performance uplift depends on the specific game and settings you're running.





Here's the deal—AMD's driver team baked in Smart Access Memory (SAM) optimizations to the company's latest Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 driver package. Otherwise known as Resizable BAR , SAM is AMD's proprietary take on a PCI Express feature that allows the CPU and system to access the entire pool of GPU memory instead of capping it to 256MB chunks.





24 percent gain in Assassin's Creed Valhalla at 1080p Ultra settings, on SAM-enabled laptops with a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and Radeon RX 6800M GPU working in tandem. This can deliver a modest bump in gaming performance. Or a major one, when factoring in driver optimizations. In this case, AMD is promising up to aat 1080p Ultra settings, on SAM-enabled laptops with a Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and Radeon RX 6800M GPU working in tandem.









Here are the other performance claims...