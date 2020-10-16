Assassin's Creed Valhalla Goes Gold As November 10 Launch Date Approaches





Are you prepared to create your own Viking legend from Norway's shores to the fields of England? The Assassin’s Creed Twitter account has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has gone gold, meaning the game’s production had wrapped, and it can go to disc and digital storefronts. We will give a quick recap on what we know thus far on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to get you prepared for a Viking adventure on November 10th.









According to the Ubisoft site for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, this title is a “dark ages open-world game” with raids, “visceral combat,” settlements, and more. Players can “Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England.” You can enjoy this expansive world on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Playing this game sounds like it will need a bit of horsepower to drive on PC, though, so Ubisoft has also provided a list of PC specs for different resolutions and framerates.