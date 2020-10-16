CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdFriday, October 16, 2020, 04:12 PM EDT

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Goes Gold As November 10 Launch Date Approaches

Are you prepared to create your own Viking legend from Norway's shores to the fields of England? The Assassin’s Creed Twitter account has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has gone gold, meaning the game’s production had wrapped, and it can go to disc and digital storefronts. We will give a quick recap on what we know thus far on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to get you prepared for a Viking adventure on November 10th.

Back in July, we got a 30-minute glimpse of the new Assassin’s Creed title, and though it was a work in progress build, it was interesting to say the least. People did get excited about the game as they were expecting more information around this time. Following the leak, Ubisoft was able to show off the game at the Ubisoft Forward event officially. From that event, an official trailer appeared, and the excitement for the game continued.


According to the Ubisoft site for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, this title is a “dark ages open-world game” with raids, “visceral combat,” settlements, and more. Players can “Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England.” You can enjoy this expansive world on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.  Playing this game sounds like it will need a bit of horsepower to drive on PC, though, so Ubisoft has also provided a list of PC specs for different resolutions and framerates.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a new take on an old world you can play on November 10th. This new take can distract people from being locked inside due to COVID-19, and this new Assassin’s Creed title can be the open-world game of 2020. If all of this sounds interesting, you can visit the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla site to preorder.


