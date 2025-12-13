No, AMD Probably Isn't Targeting Intel PowerVia Engineering Talent
A user by the name of "chris" (@christophauto on X) posted a screenshot of an AMD job listing that seemed to indicate that AMD was seeking employees with specific knowledge of Intel's fabrication process. In the screenshot, he highlighted a line that says "Knowledge of PowerVia and 3DStack concepts." PowerVia is an exclusive Intel technology used in its latest-generation fabrication processes, including 18A. It moves power delivery to the back side of the processor, opposite from signal lines, improving signal quality.
If AMD were specifically looking for "PowerVia" expects, it would absolutely confirm that AMD is at least considering Intel as a manufacturing partner in the future, and frankly, it would be hasty to discard that possibility. So we're not doing that; it's possible that AMD actually is considering Intel as a fabrication partner, likely on its 14A process which Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said absolutely requires an external customer to make it profitable. This job listing isn't proof of that, though. In fact, it isn't really relevant at all to that discussion.
What this job listing says is that AMD is looking for engineers who are familiar with the concepts that go into chip designs intended to be stacked on other chips. In other words, exactly what it has been doing with its 3D V-Cache processors for years now. Unfortunately, it's not much of a story, but we wanted to set the record straight, as many others have taken Chris's disingenuous post at face value.