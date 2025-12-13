No, AMD Probably Isn't Targeting Intel PowerVia Engineering Talent









There's just one problem: this image has been edited. In the original listing, which "chris" conveniently didn't link but that is still up and viewable on AMD's website, there's a space between "Power" and "Via". "PowerVia" is an Intel technology. "Power Via" simply refers to power-carrying connections between chips or parts of chips utilizing tiny "vias", or wires that pass through silicon wafers. It doesn't necessarily have anything to do with Intel.





Intel's PowerVia technology is an industry first. (Slide: Intel)

The actual text from the AMD job listing.