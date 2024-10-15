Not-So Strange Collaborators AMD And Intel Join Forces In New x86 Advisory Group
The dominant position of Intel and AMD's bread-and-butter architecture is under siege on multiple fronts, though. RISC-V is poised to become the ISA of choice for tinkerers and learners, while Arm is making inroads in both laptops and servers. Proclamations of x86's death are often greatly exaggerated, but there's a very real threat here, and Intel and AMD have decided to band together to face it.
The two companies have announced the creation of an "x86 ecosystem advisory group" that's intended to "focus on identifying new ways to expand the x86 ecosystem." Besides Intel and AMD, the advisory group includes a whole lot of familiar names, including Dell, Lenovo, HP, Microsoft, and a couple of more surprising partners, like Broadcom, Meta, and Google. Linux creator Linus Torvalds and Unreal Engine architect Tim Sweeney have both joined the advisory group as "Luminaries"; whatever that exactly implies, Intel's press release doesn't say.
Intel and AMD do say that the advisory group will allow the chipmakers to better collaborate with their partners on the creation of future x86 products. Apparently, the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group "will solicit technical input from the x86 hardware and software communities on essential functions and features." The idea is to make sure that Intel and AMD are delivering processors that serve the specific needs of their customers, rather than simply naively following a roadmap hoping that the new CPUs hit the mark for the market.
It's easy to think of Intel and AMD as bitter rivals, and indeed the press release describes the two companies as "vigorous competitors." That said, it also notes that the x86 stewards have been cooperating on the x86 ecosystem for literal decades at this point. Formalizing the collaborative environment could lead to great things for the future of the x86 ISA.