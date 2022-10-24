AMD EPYC Zen 4 Genoa Server CPU Launch Date Revealed: Here’s What To Expect









The "together we advance_data centers" event will start at 10:00 am Pacific (1:00 pm Eastern). In our experience, these things typically last around an hour, depending on how much AMD chooses to unpack and what else it might have in store.





"AMD executives, along with other key ecosystem partners, will present details on the next generation data center processor and solutions," AMD says.





You will be able to watch the online event on AMD's YouTube channel . And as a reminder, AMD is scheduled to host a "together we advance_gaming" event a week prior on November 3 at 1:00 pm Pacific (4:00 pm Eastern), also on its YouTube channel, to unveil its next-generation Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs based on RDNA 3.

AMD's EPYC Genoa Servers To Arrive With Up To 96 Cores And 192 Threads



Not everything we've heard about AMD's next-gen server CPUs comes from the rumor mill. AMD teased its Genoa CPUs during a data center event last November and, since then, has revealed little tidbits here and there. The biggest one is that the Genoa stack will scale to 96 cores and 192 threads of Zen 4 computing muscle. AMD has also said that Genoa's 5-nanometer manufacturing process (TSMC) will introduce twice the density, twice the power efficiency, and at least 1.25 times the performance of 7nm.





"When introduced, we expect Genoa will be the world's highest performance processor for general purpose computing," AMD Dr. Lisa Su said last November. "It's designed to excel across a broad range of data center workloads, from enterprise to HPC to the public cloud."





Looking at the platform as a whole, AMD confirmed Genoa will introduce support for DDR5 memory and PCI Express 5.0, as well as embrace the CXL interface. In addition, AMD says Genoa will deliver "breaking memory expansion capabilities for data center applications."











In a separate leak, a purported EPYC 9654 smiled for the camera. According to the leaker who posted the photo, it's features the full 96-core/192-thread configuration and flexes 480MB of L2 + L3 cache. That comes by way of a dozen Core Complex Dies (CCDs), each wielding eight Zen 4 CPUs cores and 32MB of L3 cache.







AMD might also unveil or at least tease its upcoming Bergamo processors . During the aforementioned data center event last year, AMD revealed that Bergamo will also be based on a 5nm node, but with an optimized "Zen 4c" architecture that is specifically tuned for cloud platforms. These will ship with up to 128 cores and 256 threads, and utilize the same SP5 platform.





Then further down the down, AMD will launch its Genoa-X server CPUs that are optimized for technical computing and databases, followed by Siena for intelligence edge and telco applications (both of which will launch in 2023).

