Monster AMD EPYC 96-Core Zen 4 Genoa CPU Breaks Cover, Could Launch With Ryzen 7000

While it isn't expected to be the top SKU—that honor will supposedly go to the EPYC 9664 with higher clocks than this model—this is still a 96-core, 192-thread CPU with 480MB of L2+L3 cache. That's thanks to having fully twelve Core Complex Dice (CCDs), each with eight Zen 4 CPU cores and 32MB of L3 cache. Zen 4 doubles the L2 cache compared to Zen 3, giving it 1MB per core.