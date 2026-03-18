AMD Rumored To Boost Clocks And TDPs With Ryzen 7 9750X And Ryzen 5 9650X





AMD saw Intel refresh its Arrow Lake processors with faster clock speeds, a new optimization trick, and claims of giving gaming a boost and may have said, 'Hold my beer'. According to a popular leaker on X with a positive track record, AMD is getting ready to release two new Zen 5 processor models, the Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X.





Nothing is official yet, but if the rumored SKUs and specifications are accurate, the upcoming Zen 5 refresh will nearly double the TDP compared to each chip's non-50 counterpart.

New!

Ryzen 7 9750X, 120W, 8C16T, 32MB L3 cache, 5.6/4.2GHz

Ryzen 5 9650X, 120W, 6C12T, 32MB L3 cache, 5.5/4.3GHz — chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0) March 18, 2026

According to chi11eddog on X, the Ryzen 7 9750X is an 8-core/16-thread CPU with a 4.2GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, and 32MB of L3 cache. The cores and L3 cache are the same as the existing Ryzen 7 9700X we reviewed , but the base clock on the Ryzen 7 9750X is 400MHz higher and the max boost clock is 100MHz faster. To get there, AMD is purportedly raising the TDP to 120W, up from 65W.





The Ryzen 5 9650X, meanwhile, is tipped for a 6-core/12-thread configuration and 32MB of L3 cache just like the Ryzen 5 9600X, but it too is allegedly getting a big TDP bump to 120W to deliver faster clock speeds. According to the leaked specs, it has a 4.3GHz base clock and up to a 5.5GHz boost clock, which are also higher by 400MHz and 100MHz, respectively.













Assuming the specs are accurate, these will not be the first or only Zen 5 models to sport a 120W TDP. Several other chips do as well, such as the Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 9 9800X3D, and Ryzen 9 9900X3D. The Ryzen 9 9950X and 9950X3D go even higher with a 170W TDP.



