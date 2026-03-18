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AMD Rumored To Boost Clocks And TDPs With Ryzen 7 9750X And Ryzen 5 9650X

by Paul LillyWednesday, March 18, 2026, 09:27 AM EDT
Angled AMD Ryzen 9000 series processor underneath several spotlights.
AMD saw Intel refresh its Arrow Lake processors with faster clock speeds, a new optimization trick, and claims of giving gaming a boost and may have said, 'Hold my beer'. According to a popular leaker on X with a positive track record, AMD is getting ready to release two new Zen 5 processor models, the Ryzen 7 9750X and Ryzen 5 9650X.

Nothing is official yet, but if the rumored SKUs and specifications are accurate, the upcoming Zen 5 refresh will nearly double the TDP compared to each chip's non-50 counterpart.
According to chi11eddog on X, the Ryzen 7 9750X is an 8-core/16-thread CPU with a 4.2GHz base clock, up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, and 32MB of L3 cache. The cores and L3 cache are the same as the existing Ryzen 7 9700X we reviewed, but the base clock on the Ryzen 7 9750X is 400MHz higher and the max boost clock is 100MHz faster. To get there, AMD is purportedly raising the TDP to 120W, up from 65W.

The Ryzen 5 9650X, meanwhile, is tipped for a 6-core/12-thread configuration and 32MB of L3 cache just like the Ryzen 5 9600X, but it too is allegedly getting a big TDP bump to 120W to deliver faster clock speeds. According to the leaked specs, it has a 4.3GHz base clock and up to a 5.5GHz boost clock, which are also higher by 400MHz and 100MHz, respectively.

Angled closeup render of an AMD Ryzen 9000 series processor.

Assuming the specs are accurate, these will not be the first or only Zen 5 models to sport a 120W TDP. Several other chips do as well, such as the Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 9 9800X3D, and Ryzen 9 9900X3D. The Ryzen 9 9950X and 9950X3D go even higher with a 170W TDP.

There is no mention of pricing. As points of reference, the Ryzen 7 9700X can be found on sale for $307.15 at Amazon (15% off) and the Ryzen 5 9600X on sale for $189 at Amazon (32% off).
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), zen 5, ryzen 7 9750x, ryzen 5 9650x
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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