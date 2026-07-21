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AMD Scores Major Azure AI Win With New Microsoft Infrastructure Deal

by Tim SweezyTuesday, July 21, 2026, 11:27 AM EDT
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Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has landed another major win in the AI infrastructure race, with Microsoft preparing to roll out AMD's next-generation hardware across its Azure cloud platform. The expanded partnership stretches across AMD graphics processors, server CPUs, networking silicon, and software, giving Microsoft a broader foundation for the increasingly hungry artificial intelligence workloads filling data centers today.

Wall Street took notice. AMD shares traded as much as 5% higher during Monday’s session before surrendering much of the gain and closing up roughly 1.6%. Broader enthusiasm surrounding AI and semiconductor stocks likely contributed to the move alongside the Microsoft announcement.

At the heart of the deal sits the AMD Helios Rackscale Solution. Microsoft plans to deploy Helios at scale to power frontier model inference for its own AI services, Azure customers, and other Microsoft workloads.

omb azure amd

Helios bundles AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs with sixth-generation AMD EPYC Venice processors, wrapped together with AMD Pensando networking and the company's ROCm software stack. AMD built the integrated platform to handle heavy AI training and inference while handing customers an open alternative to the proprietary rack scale systems that dominate the space. Shipments to Microsoft and other customers are expected to begin in the second half of 2026, with Microsoft offering the hardware through a new Azure ND MI455X v7 configuration tuned for reasoning, search, agentic AI, and other large scale inference jobs.

Azure HDv2 targets demanding AI groundwork such as data preparation, search, reinforcement learning, agent coordination, and sprawling data pipelines. Microsoft says top configurations will pack nearly 500 physical processor cores, 4TB of memory, and 32TB of local NVMe storage. Azure HXv2 leans toward semiconductor design, scientific simulation, engineering analysis, and other high performance computing work, pairing 176 EPYC cores clocked above 5GHz with up to 4TB of memory and 800-gigabit InfiniBand networking.

Microsoft is widening its use of AMD Pensando data processing units across Azure networking as well. AMD silicon will work alongside Azure Boost to sharpen connection processing, networking efficiency, and overall performance throughout Microsoft's cloud fleet.


AMD chief executive Lisa Su framed the announcement as the next chapter in a partnership built over years of shared infrastructure work. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said the expanded AMD portfolio hands Azure customers the "performance, scale and choice" they need to build the next wave of AI applications.

The scope of that commitment, spanning accelerators, server CPUs, networking, and software rather than a single GPU instance, is what stands out to people watching the AI hardware race closely. As pointed out by HotHardware owner and EIC Dave Altavilla argued in a post on X,  the real story is not simply Azure running Helios, but Microsoft endorsing AMD's entire infrastructure approach. He called the deal "a vote of confidence in AMD's ability to deliver an integrated AI platform," and sees the wider market moving the same way, with hyperscalers now weighing complete systems, software maturity, networking, and power efficiency instead of judging accelerators on their own.

The catch is execution. AMD still has to ramp Helios at volume and keep sharpening ROCm to deliver the software experience customers expect at hyperscale, and clearing that bar is what could turn this announcement into a far larger role for the company in the years ahead.

Neither company put a number on the financial terms or the expected deployment volume, which leaves the immediate revenue impact tough to pin down. What is clear is from AMD's announcement is that company heads into its Advancing AI event later this week with a hyperscaler in its corner and, for the first time in years, a real shot at challenging NVIDIA's dominance in rack scale AI. Whether Helios lives up to that billing now comes down to how cleanly it ships.
Tags:  GPU, Azure, CPU, AI, (nasdaq:msft), (nasdaq:amd)
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Tim's first PC was a Tandy TRS-80 and cut his gaming teeth on Pong, Atari, and the local arcade. He now enjoys sharing his passion for tech with his sons and grandsons. Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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