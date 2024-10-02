CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 Brings A Big AI-Fueled Gaming Boost To Radeon GPUs

by Zak KillianWednesday, October 02, 2024, 04:45 PM EDT
hero amd fluid motion frames upscaled
If you read that headline and thought, "wait, didn't AFMF 2 already come out," then you're thinking of the preview release back in July. At that time, AMD released a beta driver that contained support for the AI-improved driver-based frame generation technology, and invited users to help test it. As a beta driver, it had various limitations, including a lack of the latest driver updates.

Now, AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2 has found its way to the mainline driver branch with the release of AMD Software Adrenalin Edition version 24.9.1. This update supports all Radeon RX 6000, RX 7000, and newer AMD GPUs, which primarily means the Radeon 890M graphics built into the company's Ryzen AI 300 processors.

bg3 f124 afmf2
Chart: AMD

It's important to note support for those integrated GPUs because one of the major features of AFMF 2 is specialized "Performance" mode specifically meant for use with integrated graphics processors. It's not completely clear what the technical difference between Quality and Performance modes is, but the upshot is that it's a less intensive option that works better on integrated GPUs.

We've already written pretty extensively about AFMF 2 and tested it in our original reporting, so you can head over there to read about that. However, it's not the only new feature coming in the latest driver. Another cool upgrade coming to AMD graphics users is "Geometric Downscaling." This is a video playback feature that promises to improve the image quality of downscaled videos.

geometric downscaling example
Click this for the big version where it's easier to see the difference.

Basically, when you're playing a video in a viewport that is lower-resolution than the video itself, the video stream has to be downscaled, but doing this in a native fashion can introduce video artifacts, just like aliasing in a video game. The new Geometric Downscaling feature offers, in AMD's words, "a better visual experience" while watching videos.

Unfortunately, Geometric Downscaling does require an RDNA 3 GPU, excluding those using Radeon RX 6000 parts and the integrated graphics of most of AMD's desktop CPUs as well as many of its mobile processors, like the Ryzen 6000 family and Ryzen 7030 series parts. Hopefully AMD can get the feature backported to the previous architecture, but the company hasn't promised to do so.

If you're an AMD user, you probably already have the new driver queued up for download in the Adrenalin software, but if you'd prefer to do things the old-school way, you can still head to the company's site to grab it.
Tags:  AMD, drivers, (nasdaq:amd), fluid motion frames, afmf 2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment