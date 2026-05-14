Ryzen Pro 9000 Expansion Brings AMD's 3D V-Cache to Mainstream Workstations





For the first time ever, AMD is bringing 3D V-Cache to its Ryzen Pro processors with the expansion of its Ryzen Pro 9000 series to drive what the chip designer says is a new era of workstation-class performance. Two of the six new models feature 3D V-Cache, including the Ryzen 9 Pro 9965X3D and Ryzen 7 Pro 9755X3D.





Of course, AMD-powered workstations have had access to chips with lots of L3 cache before this point, including models built around select EPYC, Ryzen Threadripper , regular Ryzen 3D V-Cache models. However, up until now, AMD has never offered 3D V-Cache on its Ryzen Pro models for commercial desktops.





"By introducing AMD 3D V-Cache technology to select models, we’ve significantly increased cache capacity to accelerate data access and enable your end-users to achieve faster performance in complex, data-intensive workloads such as simulation, rendering and real-time visualization," AMD says.





Ryzen 9 Pro 9965X3D is a 16-core/32-thread part with a 4.3GHz base clock, up to a 5.5GHz boost clock, 16MB of L2 cache, and 128MB of L3 cache, with a 170W TDP. All of the new chips are socket AM5 socket based on Zen 5 . At the top of the stack, theis a 16-core/32-thread part with a 4.3GHz base clock, up to a 5.5GHz boost clock, 16MB of L2 cache, and 128MB of L3 cache, with a 170W TDP.





The other 3D V-Cache model is the 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 Pro 9755X3D with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, 8MB of L2 cache, and 96MB of L3 cache, with a 120W TDP.









AMD's other four new models include the following SKUs...