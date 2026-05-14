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Ryzen Pro 9000 Expansion Brings AMD's 3D V-Cache to Mainstream Workstations

by Paul LillyThursday, May 14, 2026, 09:43 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen Pro 9000 processor at an angle (render).
For the first time ever, AMD is bringing 3D V-Cache to its Ryzen Pro processors with the expansion of its Ryzen Pro 9000 series to drive what the chip designer says is a new era of workstation-class performance. Two of the six new models feature 3D V-Cache, including the Ryzen 9 Pro 9965X3D and Ryzen 7 Pro 9755X3D.

Of course, AMD-powered workstations have had access to chips with lots of L3 cache before this point, including models built around select EPYC, Ryzen Threadripper, regular Ryzen 3D V-Cache models. However, up until now, AMD has never offered 3D V-Cache on its Ryzen Pro models for commercial desktops.

"By introducing AMD 3D V-Cache technology to select models, we’ve significantly increased cache capacity to accelerate data access and enable your end-users to achieve faster performance in complex, data-intensive workloads such as simulation, rendering and real-time visualization," AMD says.

All of the new chips are socket AM5 socket based on Zen 5. At the top of the stack, the Ryzen 9 Pro 9965X3D is a 16-core/32-thread part with a 4.3GHz base clock, up to a 5.5GHz boost clock, 16MB of L2 cache, and 128MB of L3 cache, with a 170W TDP.

The other 3D V-Cache model is the 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 Pro 9755X3D with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, 8MB of L2 cache, and 96MB of L3 cache, with a 120W TDP.

Table of Ryzen Pro 9000 series mdels and specs.

AMD's other four new models include the following SKUs...
  • Ryzen 9 Pro 9965: 16C/32T, 4.3GHz to 5.5GHz, 16MB L2, 64MB L3, 170W
  • Ryzen 7 Pro 9955: 12C/24T, 3.4GHz to 5.4GHz, 12MB L2, 64MB L3, 120W
  • Ryzen 7 Pro 9745: 8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.4GHz, 8MB L2, 32MB L3, 65W
  • Ryzen 5 Pro 9645: 6C/12T, 3.9GHz to 5.4GHz, 6MB L2, 32MB L3, 65W
The six new models expands the Ryzen Pro 9000 series to nine total SKUs. Previously, AMD launched three SKUs, including the Ryzen 9 Pro 9945 (12C/24T, 3.4GHz to 5.4GHz, 12MB L2, 64MB L3, 65W), Ryzen 7 Pro 9745 (8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.4GHz, 8MB L2, 32MB L3, 65W), and Ryzen 5 Pro 9645 (6C/12T, 3.9GHz to 5.4GHz, 6MB L2, 32MB L3, 65W).

All of AMD's Ryzen Pro 9000 series models support up to 256GB of ECC DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity. Designed for business environments, they also feature enterprise-grade security and manageability features, such as long-term firmware and driver validation.

AMD says its expanded Ryzen Pro 9000 lineup will begin rolling out in the second half of this year, with Lenovo's recently-unveiled ThinkStation P4 workstation getting first dibs in the third quarter.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), workstations, 3d v-cache, ryzen pro 9000
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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