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Lenovo Unveils ThinkStation P4 Packing Ryzen Pro 9000 and RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell

by Paul LillyTuesday, May 12, 2026, 07:01 PM EDT
Lenovo ThinkStation P4 banner.
Lenovo is rolling out a new ThinkStation P4 system optimized for AI tasks, with some powerful hardware on board. According to Lenovo, the ThinkStation P4 is world's first workstation to combine AMD's Ryzen PRO 9000 series processors with up to an NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU and a cutting-edge thermal design with future expansion in mind.

Interested buyers can configure the ThinkStation P4 with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 9965X3D processor, with AMD officially giving its latest-generation PRO desktop chips the 3D V-Cache treatment. And for graphics, the ThinkStation P4 serves up discrete GPU options, including both the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition and RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition.

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition

Both of those GPUs feature 96GB of GDDR7 ECC memory linked to a 512-bit bus, delivering up to 1,792GB/s of memory bandwidth. They also boast support for NVIDIA's latest-generation technologies like DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and according to NVIDIA, they are capable of delivering up to 4,000 TOPS of AI muscle.

"Lenovo’s ThinkStation P4 enables a new level of productivity for professionals in architecture and engineering, automotive, manufacturing, media and entertainment, finance, education and more, with on-device AI for faster inference, simulations and data-heavy workflows without latency or reliance on cloud connectivity," Lenovo says.

Angled renders of Lenovo's ThinkStation P4 on a gray gradient background.

Interested buyers can configure the ThinkStation P4 with up to 256GB of DDR5-6400 memory. For storage, there are three M.2 slots supporting up to 12TB of PCIe NVMe solid state drive (SSD) storage and three 3.5-inch bays supporting up to 36TB of hard disk drive (HDD) storage. Out of the gate, users can have Lenovo equip the ThinkStation P4 with up to 4TB of SSD and up to 12GB of HDD storage, after which you can expand on your own if that's not enough.

"Engineered to adapt, upgrade and reduce long-term costs, it supports PCIe Gen 5 and comes with 4 expansion slots, has a hybrid storage architecture with up to 6 total drives that combine M.2 Gen5 SSDs with high-capacity HDD options, and has plenty of connectivity options, including USB-C (20Gbps), DisplayPort 2.0, integrated 2.5Gb Ethernet and more," Lenovo says.

Lenovo plans to show off the ThinkStation P4 this week at NXT BLD 2026 in London. After than, the ThinkStation P4 will launch in select markets starting in June, followed by availability in North America in August. Lenovo says pricing will be determined as we get closer to launch.
Tags:  Lenovo, rtx pro 6000 blackwell, ryzen pro 9000, thinkstation p4
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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