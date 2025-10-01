Amazon's New Echo And Fire TV Devices Debut Alexa+ And Go All-In On AI
Amazon’s smart speaker offerings include the all-new Echo Dot Max, which has three times the bass of the 5th generation Echo Dot, incorporates a two-speaker design and has custom silicon for “enhanced sensing abilities.” Meanwhile, it’s larger sibling, the Echo Studio, is now 40% smaller while adopting the same spherical design as the Echo Dot Max. Despite being smaller in size, the Echo Studio is packing a high-excursion woofer, three range drivers and supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.
For those who want Amazon to be the hub of their smart home, there will now be new Echo Shows available. The Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11 are sporting improved displays with better touch capabilities, a 13-megapixel camera for Alexa recognition and a new interface. The updated interface is designed to make it easier for users to find their favorite media, interact with Alexa+ Home and of course, buy stuff from Amazon. Both devices also feature better speakers thanks to a custom woofer and spatial audio.
Fire TV sets are also receiving several upgrades. The Fire TV Omni QLED Series will be seeing a 60% bump in brightness, will include Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and be powered by a new processor that’s 40% faster. The lower tier Fire TV Series 2 and 4 Series will deliver HD and 4K resolution, respectively. Both will be getting upgraded to a quad-core processor that brings a 30% performance improvement.
The latest entry into the Fire Stick family is the 4K Select, which will be the first Fire Stick that comes with Amazon’s Vega OS that the company describes as “responsive and highly efficient.” Prospective buyers should be aware that with this move to a new operating system might mean that app selection is more limited than expected. So, it might be a good move to wait before upgrading to this Fire Stick model.
The Kindle Scribe lineup, which pull double duty as e-ink displays for note taking or as a kindle e-reader, are about to get an AI boost. Both the standard and Colorsoft models will be able to tap into AI to search through notes, and beginning early next year, will be able to use Alexa+. These devices will also now be ultra-light, weighing in at 400 grams at 5.4mm thick. Users will also see a 40% boost in performance for writing and turning pages as they enjoy a new front light system and textured molded glass that delivers a smoother writing experience.
All of these new Amazon devices are now available for pre-order and can be found at the links below:
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (179.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 11 ($219.99)
- Amazon Echo Studio ($219.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot Max ($99.99)
- Amazon Fire Stick TV 4K Select ($39.99)
- Amazon Fire TVs
- Amazon Kindle Scribe ($429.99)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft ($679.99)