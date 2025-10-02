Amazon's First 4K Ring Cams Tap AI To Help Find Lost Pets, Preorder Now
The more advanced cameras, including the Spotlight Cam Pro, Wired Doorbell Pro, Floodlight Cam Pro and the Outdoor Cam Pro, all sport new Ring Retinal 4K technology. It delivers what Amazon is calling Retinal Vision, which “optimizes every step of the imaging process with advanced AI tuning.” Users who opt for these more high-end products will also enjoy 10x zoom and better low-light performance.
There are also two new products for those who don’t necessarily need 4K video. The Indoor Cam Plus and Wired Doorbell Plus feature Ring Retinal 2K technology. While not as impressive as the zoom offered by the higher tier cameras, these two products will offer a solid 4x zoom. Both will also have support for the Low-Light Sight feature, which enables a full color view even when it’s dark.
All of these cameras will be able to leverage Alexa+ for a whole host of features. One feature is Alexa+ Greetings, which enables smart doorbells to interact with anyone that stops by and can provide information or instructions, while also alerting users. Another new feature is Search Party for dogs, which can tap into Ring cameras in a neighborhood and uses AI to reunite lost dogs with their owners.
These new cameras are ready to pre-order, although some of the Alexa+ features, such as Search Party for dogs, won’t be ready until later this year. You can find them here:
- Ring Wired Doorbell Pro, Power Over Ethernet ($319.98)
- Ring Wired Doorbell Pro ($249.99)
- Ring Wired Doorbell Plus ($179.99)
- Ring Outdoor Cam Pro, Power Over Ethernet ($299.98)
- Ring Outdoor Cam Pro ($199.99)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, Power Over Ethernet ($349.98)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Pro ($249.99)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Pro ($279.99)
- Ring Indoor Cam Plus ($59.99)