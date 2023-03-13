Amazon Teases Widespread PlayStation 5 Availability As PS6 Launch Rumor Heats Up Again

"Exciting news! PS5 will be available to buy for all customers soon. Stay tuned and keep checking the product page to buy one for yourself. All invitation requests for the PS5 will be cancelled," the email states. "We appreciate your patience and thank you for being a great customer."

PlayStation 5 + God Of War Ragnarok Bundle: $559 at Amazon

$559 at Amazon PlayStation 5 Digital + Gold of War Ragnarok Bundle: $459 at Amazon





At the time of this writing, the standalone PS5 on Amazon is still not available to all, but it was just yesterday when we just received the email promising widespread availability was coming soon.

A PlayStation 6 Console Is Coming, But When?





Meanwhile, there's already chatter about a next-generation PlayStation 6 console. This is more of a resurfacing of a rumor we wrote about in January , at which time a reliable leaker suggested Sony was going to skip a PlayStation 5 Pro release and jump straight to the PS6.





It's gaining traction again over on Reddit where a user pointed to 2027 as a possible release year for the next-gen console, based on court documents Microsoft submitted for its proposed Activision deal (which Sony vehemently opposes ). However, the user seems to have misinterpreted a statement from Sony.





What Sony actually indicated is that it would launch the "next generation of its PlayStation console" (presumably the PS6) after its current Call of Duty contract with Microsoft ends in 2027. That would put the PS6 release in 2028 at the earliest, and perhaps even later.





Either way, it's going to be several years before a PS6 gets released. So if you're considering a PS5, we suggest not fretting too much about a next-gen iteration.

