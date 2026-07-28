Amazon Targets Starlink With Massive Direct-To-Phone Satellite Service





Amazon has filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to launch up to 5,105 low-Earth orbit satellites, establishing a direct-to-device (D2D) telecommunications network that supports voice, data, messaging, and emergency services.





Unlike so-called bent pipe satellites that bounce signals back down to Earth, Amazon Leo’s D2D spacecraft will process data onboard in orbit. Equipped with optical inter-satellite laser links, the satellites can route traffic dynamically through space before relaying aggregated data to Earth via high-capacity Ka-band and V-band ground links. The system incorporates digital beamforming, beam-hopping, dual-polarization reception, and adaptive signal coding to concentrate radio energy where demand peaks.



