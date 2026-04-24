



Amazon's eero brand was able to secure the green light by submitting a thorough onshoring plan, which outlines a time-bound transition to domestic manufacturing. While most consumer electronics remain dependent on overseas assembly, the FCC is using the conditional approval process as leverage to force majeure tech companies to relocate their production lines to U.S. soil. Therefore, Amazon must provide regular progress reports on capital expenditures and factory construction in the United States, or otherwise suffer a possible revocation of its sales permit once the 18-month window expires.









In a statement on its official blog , eero emphasized that its history of automatic software updates and hardware-level encryption was a key reason behind the government’s trust (umm, okay). Nonetheless, the approval places Amazon in an elite group of manufacturers, alongside Netgear and Adtran, which have successfully navigated the new regulatory landscape. Other competitors, such as TP-Link, are currently caught in a lurch, attempting to prove their independence from foreign ownership to avoid being permanently locked out of the U.S. market.





Eero also assures that none of this changes the ownership experience, but does mildly gloat at the fact that shoppers and owners can "continue to use and buy eero products with the certainty that they meet rigorous standards." If you'd like to be part of this exclusive FCC-approved club, check these offers out