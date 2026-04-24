The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Amazon’s eero and Leo router families "Conditional Approval," exempting them from a sweeping national ban
on foreign-made networking equipment. This determination by the U.S. government allows Amazon to continue selling and importing its popular mesh Wi-Fi systems for at least the next 18 months.
FCC's decision follows a March mandate that added foreign-produced routers to the commission’s "Covered List," citing unacceptable risks to national security and infrastructure. Under this policy, most consumer routers manufactured in countries like Vietnam, Mexico, and Taiwan faced an immediate freeze on new sales and certifications. However, the FCC and Department of War reviewed eero’s internal security protocols and supply chain documentation, concluding that the devices do not pose any risk, and that the exemption is valid through October 31, 2027, covering the entire current lineup (including eero Pro, Max, PoE, and Outdoor models), as well as unreleased hardware for Amazon’s Leo low-earth-orbit satellite venture
.
Amazon's eero brand was able to secure the green light by submitting a thorough onshoring plan, which outlines a time-bound transition to domestic manufacturing. While most consumer electronics remain dependent on overseas assembly, the FCC is using the conditional approval process as leverage to force majeure tech companies to relocate their production lines to U.S. soil. Therefore, Amazon must provide regular progress reports on capital expenditures and factory construction in the United States, or otherwise suffer a possible revocation of its sales permit once the 18-month window expires.
In a statement on its official blog
, eero emphasized that its history of automatic software updates and hardware-level encryption was a key reason behind the government’s trust (umm, okay). Nonetheless, the approval places Amazon in an elite group of manufacturers, alongside Netgear and Adtran, which have successfully navigated the new regulatory landscape. Other competitors, such as TP-Link, are currently caught in a lurch, attempting to prove their independence from foreign ownership to avoid being permanently locked out of the U.S. market.
Eero also assures that none of this changes the ownership experience, but does mildly gloat at the fact that shoppers and owners can "continue to use and buy eero products with the certainty that they meet rigorous standards." If you'd like to be part of this exclusive FCC-approved club, check these offers out
.