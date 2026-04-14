Amazon Buys Globalstar, Taking Control Of Apple's Satellite Tech
BREAKING: Amazon is acquiring @Globalstar to bring direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity to @Amazonleo, and has signed an agreement with @Apple to power satellite services for iPhone and Apple Watch.— Amazon (@amazon) April 14, 2026
We’ll begin launching Leo D2D services in 2028, ensuring your phone… https://t.co/d8siE4gpsx
Beyond consumer devices, Amazon plans to leverage the Globalstar network to enhance its logistics empire, Amazon can now potentially track its global fleet of vans, planes, and ships with pinpoint accuracy using its own proprietary satellite backbone, reducing its reliance on third-party telecommunications providers. Likewise, analysts suggest that this move could disrupt the telecommunications industry, as tech giants increasingly take on the role of global wireless providers.
The technical synergy between Project Kuiper’s planned 3,236 satellites and Globalstar’s existing orbital infrastructure creates a hybrid network capable of handling both high-bandwidth data and low-latency mobile signals. As Amazon begins the aggressive deployment of its Kuiper satellites later this year, the Globalstar acquisition ensures that the infrastructure for a truly always-connected world is already in place. We're definitely inching closer to the end of terrestrial-only smartphones, replaced instead dual-layered systems.