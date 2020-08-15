TCL, Toshiba, Insignia 4K Roku And Fire TVs Slashed Up To 44 Percent In Sweet Amazon Deals
If you're looking for a TV upgrade or just need to add another for quality stay-at-home entertainment, Amazon has some smoking-good deals on TCL, Toshiba and Insignia Roku and Fire TV-enabled 4K smart TVs. Some of the options are also HDR enabled, so If you're in the market, check out these solid discounts.
The first of the TVs comes from TCL and is the TCL 43S425 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. While this is a 2018 model, it still features current Roku capability and a moderate screen size that will fit into most rooms. The TV is offered with a 31% discount knocking $100.99 off the MSRP of $329.99. That brings the purchase price down to $229 with free Prime shipping.
- TCL 43S425 43-inch Roku Smart TV - $100.99 (31%)off at $229
- TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV - $210 off (44%) at $269.99
- Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV - $40 off at $289.99
- Insignia NS-50DF711SE21 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV - $80 off at $269.99
