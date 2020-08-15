TCL, Toshiba, Insignia 4K Roku And Fire TVs Slashed Up To 44 Percent In Sweet Amazon Deals





If you're looking for a TV upgrade or just need to add another for quality stay-at-home entertainment, Amazon has some smoking-good deals on TCL, Toshiba and Insignia Roku and Fire TV-enabled 4K smart TVs. Some of the options are also HDR enabled, so If you're in the market, check out these solid discounts.

The first of the TVs comes from TCL and is the TCL 43S425 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. While this is a 2018 model, it still features current Roku capability and a moderate screen size that will fit into most rooms. The TV is offered with a 31% discount knocking $100.99 off the MSRP of $329.99. That brings the purchase price down to $229 with free Prime shipping.

TCL 43S425 43-inch Roku Smart TV - $100.99 (31%)off at $229

TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV - $210 off (44%) at $269.99

Anyone who likes the idea of that 43-inch TCL TV, but wants something with a larger screen can step up to a 50-inch version. The TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV is a 2019 model and features the same Roku functionality offered in the 43-inch version. It also works with Alexa, offering voice control. Amazon offers this TV with a significant 44% discount knocking $210 off the $479.99 MSRP. With the discount, the purchase price is $269.99 with Prime shipping.

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV - $40 off at $289.99

Insignia NS-50DF711SE21 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV - $80 off at $269.99

Amazon also has a 2020 Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Dolby Vision Fire TV edition on sale with a modest 12% discount knocking $40 off the MSRP. The discounted price is $289.99, and while it has free shipping, it's not free Prime shipping. Fire TV is very similar to Roku, giving access to many popular video streaming apps.The last of the smoking good TV deals Amazon offers comes on an Insignia NS-50DF711SE21 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV Edition Smart TV. Amazon is offering an $80 discount, which knocks 23% off the $349.99 MSRP. With the discount, the purchase price is $269.99, and includes free shipping (not Prime). Again, Fire TV is very similar to Roku and is a smart TV platform with access to just about every streaming app you could want.

In other Amazon news, one of the most significant announcements from the company this year was the recent rebranding of Twitch Prime to Prime Gaming. For those concerned about the change, the benefits remain essentially the same as Twitch Prime.