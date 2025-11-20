CATEGORIES
Amazon Prime Video Adds An AI Streaming Feature You're Going To Love

by Aaron LeongThursday, November 20, 2025, 10:52 AM EDT
hero video recap tv
The days of desperately scrolling through fan wikis and/or skimming episode summaries to remember who shot whom in the Season 2 finale could very well be coming to an end. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a new feature called Video Recaps that leverages AI to produce cinematic, full-fledged video recaps for television series. This tool tacks onto last year's X-Ray Recaps feature, which provided static text summaries.

video recap close
Video Recap (Click to enlarge)

At its core, the Video Recaps AI model is designed to perform deep narrative analysis. It scans an entire season’s worth of content, identifying the most critical plot points, character arcs, and cliffhangers that it deems essential for viewers as they jump into the next episode or installment. Once the key narrative structure is established, the AI selects the most visually compelling clips and sequences and stitches them together into a montage. Crucially, it syncs these visuals with snippets of original dialogue, sound effects, musical cues, and an overarching, AI-generated voiceover narration. Amazon goes as far as calling the end-result "theatrical-quality."

xray recap1
X-Ray recap

For users, this AI-made content is designed to be frictionless. When navigating to the details page of a new season for a supported series, a recap button will now be available alongside other viewing options. This integrates with Prime Video's previously launched AI-powered X-Ray Recaps feature, which provided text-based summaries. Now, customers can choose between textual or a full video experience, depending on their need for detail. 

The rollout is taking place in the U.S. as a beta, focusing on high-profile English-language Prime Originals, such as Fallout, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Upload, Bosch, and The Rig, with a wider expansion to more titles and devices expected in the coming months.

Industry experts view the feature as more than just a convenience; it marks a pivotal point in how major streaming services utilize AI. As streaming libraries continue to grow exponentially and viewers struggle to keep track of dozens of complex plot lines, enhancing accessibility becomes crucial for subscriber retention. Gérard Medioni, Vice President of Technology at Prime Video, hailed the launch as a "Prime Video’s ongoing commitment to innovation and making the viewing experience more accessible and enjoyable for customers.”
