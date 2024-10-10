Apple TV+ Joins Forces With Amazon Prime Video To Chase Streaming Rivals





In the coming weeks, Prime Video customers in the United States will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ through Amazon, as part of a streaming partnership between the online retail giant and Apple. The upshot is a consolidation of billing and access to streaming services, though before you get too excited, there's a key detail that serves as a wet blanket.





Apple TV+ will be offered as an add-on subscription priced at $9.99 per month . That's the same price as if going directly through Apple, so unfortunately this does not amount to a Prime Video membership perk. So with that being the case, then what's the point of this partnership? For Apple, it's about trying to reach more streaming subscribers.





"We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Services. "We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options."





It's not immediately evident what Amazon stands to gain from this partnership, though we strongly suspect it's getting some kind of kickback from Apple. And hey, that's great for Apple and Amazon, but viewed from the lens of a consumer, it's hard to get excited about this pairing.







"Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Amazon MGM Studios Originals, live sports, licensed movies and series, the industry’s largest catalog of titles to rent or buy, and over 100 additional streaming subscriptions," said Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, "As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV+ and its popular and critically-acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video."





Consolidation is neat and all, but a price break would be even better. It doesn't appear that will be in the cards, however, and Apple is instead banking on the added exposure helping to close the gap with the competition.









According to the latest figures by JustWatch , Apple TV+ has a minority grip on the market share of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services in the US. Amazon Prime Video leads the way at 22%, followed closely by Netflix at 21%. After that, the pecking order is as follows: Max (formerly HBO Max) at 13%, Disney+ at 12%, Hulu at 10%, Paramount+ at 9%, Apple TV+ at 8%, Peacock at 1%, and all others at 4%.





It's a little surprising to see Apple hanging out in the back the class, given that it's home some seriously good content. Ted Lasso is a massive hit, and there are several other original gems, including The Morning Show, Presumed Innocent, For All Mankind, Dark Matter, Severance, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Palm Royale, to name a few.



