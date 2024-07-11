Amazon Is Gifting Rise Of The Tomb Raider, Suicide Squad And More Games For Prime Day





Prime members have already been able to claim some free games leading up to Prime Day. Those titles include: Deceive Inc., Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart, The Invisible Hand, Forager, Card Shark, Heaven Dust 2, Soulstice, Wall World, Hitman Absolution, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Call of Juarez.





Even more games became available to claim today, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, and Samurai Bringer.



