Amazon Is Gifting Rise Of The Tomb Raider, Suicide Squad And More Games For Prime Day
Amazon’s Prime Day event is nearly upon us, bringing with it deals galore for Prime members. With so many items on sale, gamers will be happy to know they will also be privy to a handful of free games to claim as well, as another perk of being a Prime member.
It is always nice to grab great deals during Amazon’s Prime Day event. Some Prime members wait weeks, or even months, to grab a wish listed item, in hopes it will make the sale. However, what is even better than saving a few bucks is to get something for free. And that is just what Amazon is offering its Prime members who love a good game.
Prime members have already been able to claim some free games leading up to Prime Day. Those titles include: Deceive Inc., Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart, The Invisible Hand, Forager, Card Shark, Heaven Dust 2, Soulstice, Wall World, Hitman Absolution, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Call of Juarez.
Even more games became available to claim today, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, and Samurai Bringer.
The free games don’t stop there, however. On July 16, three more games will be added to freebie list. First up is the iconic Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration. Along with the base game, Season Pass content will also be available.
Next up is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This third-person title comes from the creators of Batman: Arkham, and allows players to battle it out as one of the band of misfits taking on the seemingly impossible task of defeating members of the Justice League.
Finally, gamers who enjoy medieval time based games might find enjoyment in Chivalry 2. Players will take part in sword battles, shooting flaming arrows, and attempting to take control of enemy castles in this multi-player game of searing battles.
After claiming some free games, be sure to stay tuned to HotHardware for more great Prime Day deals.