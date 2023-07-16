Amazon Prime Day iPads Deals Are Still Live, Over 30% Off Apple Pencil And Keyboard
Summer may be in full swing, but we're only a few weeks away from the back to school season. If you did not grab everything you needed for next semester's classes on Amazon Prime Day, there are still some leftover deals for iPads and iPad accessories running. However, you should grab these fast as they may not last too much longer.
Up first is the Apple iPad 9th Generation, coming in at $279 flat, which is a 15% discount over the regular price. This 10.2” tablet is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which is paired to 64GB of storage. While this isn’t the most amazing iPad on the market, it should be plenty for jotting down notes, reading books, and whatever else might be needed of a student.
Stepping it up a notch is the Apple iPad 10th Generation at $549, which is 8% off the regular price. This 10.9” tablet is powered by the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and is paired to 256GB of storage. As the listing notes, this would be nicely coupled with an Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, which are also conveniently on sale.
The Apple Pencil 1st Generation is cut down to $79, which is 20% off the regular price, while the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is cut back 31% to an affrodable $89. Further, the Apple Smart Keyboard for the first iPad we listed is down 25%, while the Apple Magic Keyboard for the second iPad listed comes in at $219.99, or 12% off the regular price.
Deals on AirPods are still available too, so you can up your audio game. The Apple AirPods 3rd Generation are $149, which is 12% off. For just $50 more, you could alternatively get the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, which are current $199 or 20% off the regular price. Either way you go, you will be sure to have a crisp listening experience and, and with the Pros, some great noise cancellation for that extra cost. However, these deals will not last much longer, so if you want something listed below, grab it now before it is gone.
- Apple iPad (9th Generation) - $279 (15% off)
- Apple iPad (10th Generation) - $549 (8% off)
- Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) - $469 (6% off)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) - $559 (7% off)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) - $1,049 (5% off)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation) - $79 (20% off)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) - $89 (31% off)
- Apple Smart Keyboard 10.5” - $119 (25% off)
- Apple Magic Keyboard Folio - $219.99 (12% off)
- Apple Magic Keyboard 11” - $245.95 (18% off)
- Apple Magic Keyboard 12.9” - $289.13 (17% off)
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) - $149 (12% off)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $199 (20% off)