Amazon Prime Day Premium Laptop Deals From HP, Apple, Dell And More

by Paul LillySaturday, October 04, 2025, 10:09 AM EDT
Open and partially closed Dell 14 Plus laptops.
Starting on Tuesday, Amazon will kick off its Prime Big Deal Days event and you can bet we will be tracking the better bargains. In the meantime, there are discounts to be right this moment. We went hunting for laptop deals and found a whole bunch of models on sale from the likes of Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and other major brands. Let's have a look.

Sitting in the sub-$1,000 space, the Dell 14 Plus pictured above is on sale for $849 on Amazon (23% off) through a marketplace seller. However, if you expand the 'Other sellers' section and scroll down, you'll find a "Used - Like New" option listed at $762.05 (30% off) that ships from Amazon and is sold through its Amazon Resale (formerly Amazon Warehouse) account. We'd feel comfortable rolling the dice on a like new model direct from Amazon, especially at that price.

What's on tap here is a Dell laptop with a 14-inch display (2560x1600, 16:10 aspect ratio) powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor (8C/8T, up to 4.8GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) sporting an integrated Arc 140V GPU (1.95GHz).

It also features 16GB of fast LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and a 1TB solid state drive (SSD). The aforementioned processor, which is based on Lunar Lake, also wields an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) delivering up to 47 TOPS of AI muscle.

Apple MacBook Air on a desk

If you prefer to roll with Apple's macOS ecosystem, then check out this 15.3-inch MacBook Air (2025) that's on sale for $1,199 at Amazon (14% off). This is the newest version of the MacBook Air and while not an earth-shattering discount, it does bring this system back down to its lowest price to date.

The latest MacBook Air as configured is rocking Apple's custom M4 silicon with a 10-core (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, hardware-accelerated ray tracing support, and 120GB/s of memory bandwidth.

You also get 16GB of unified memory (Apple no longer skimps with just 8GB of RAM on any of its newest MacBook models) and 512GB of SSD storage, as opposed to 256GB on baseline config.

One of the major highlights of Apple's M-based systems is battery life, and this one is no exception. The 15.3-inch MacBook Air is rated to deliver up to 18 hours of video streaming and up to 15 hours of web surfing (on Wi-Fi), by way of its built-in 66.5Whr battery and efficient M4 chip.

Here are some laptop bargains...
We'd suggest bookmarking the MacBook deals and seeing if they fall in price during the upcoming Prime event, as the 13-inch MacBook Air often falls to $799. If you don't want to wait, however, we still feel it's worth the current $897 asking price.

Also note that a lot (though not all) of these deals are through marketplace sellers. And our last disclamer—yes, we're aware that the HP laptop listed at 73% off is an exaggerated discount. We're still including it here because its a nice config for the money.
