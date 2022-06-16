Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Event: When And What To Expect





Amazon is gearing up for its annual Prime Day sales event, which promises 48 hours of "epic deals" and the lowest prices ever on select products. Just like in past years, you can expect to bargains a wide assortment of products, from fashion and electronics to toys and home goods, and practically everything else. Amazon also says this year's event will include more third-party sellers than before.





The first Prime Day event took place in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary . It started off as a single-day event that promised "more deals than Black Friday," and while some criticized the bargains at the time, it was a resounding success. As the years have gone one, the deals have gotten better and it wouldn't surprise us if this year's event set some new sales records.





"With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day."





July 12, 2022 at 3:00am ET (12:00am PT) and runs through July 13 for Prime members in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden. Then later this summer, Amazon will host Prime Day event in India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the for the first time in Egypt. This year's Prime Day event starts onand runs throughin Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden. Then later this summer, Amazon will host Prime Day event in India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the for the first time in Egypt.





You don't have to wait until next month to score deals, though.

Some Amazon Prime Day Deals Will Arrive Early





Amazon said it will offer a bunch of early Prime Day deals starting in just a few days, on June 21, 2022. They include up to 55 percent off select Amazon hardware, including the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids Edition, Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, Halo Band, Luna Controller, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release), Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Free Smart Bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (2nd Gen), Blink Video Doorbell, Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, and more.





There will also be early discounts on a bunch of Fire TV models starting as low as $89.99...