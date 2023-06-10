These Hot Apple Deals Are Tasty With MacBook Air 15, Apple Watch And Much More
They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but how about "an Apple sale keeps people happy without fail?" It may not have the same ring to it, but Amazon has several Apple products on sale this weekend, so it might just be time to pick up that laptop or new earbuds you have been waiting for.
First up in the sale lineup is Apple’s stellar laptop assortment, including the Apple 2023 MacBook Pro at $1,749 or 13% off the regular price. Under the hood, the M2 Pro chip is a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU solution paired with 16GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Of course, we would be remiss if we forgot to mention the 14.2” Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and over 1000 nits of brightness for the stellar Apple display experience many have come to love.
Following that deal, for those who don’t need as much horsepower, we have the Apple 2020 MacBook Air for $799.99 or 20% off. This is driven by the M1 Chip and comes with a slimmed-down 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for a more modest price. However, you still get an amazing 13.3” Apple Retina display and a similar feature set to the MacBook Pro.
If you are going to go to Apple, though, the accessories are where the magic lies, starting with the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation at $199.99 or 20% off. With incredible noise cancellation, adaptive transparency, and spatial audio, to name a few features, you would not be unhappy with these earbuds as your daily driver. These would also be well paired with the Apple Watch Series 8 at $359.00 or 16% off to build out a full workout kit. The water-resistant watch features a fitness tracker, blood oxygen monitoring, and ECG readings, which are impressive capabilities for a smartwatch.
All in all, you could get a good bit of Apple kit at a more reasonable price with these deals today. Of course, we only covered a few of the products available, so check out the full list of things on sale below, and happy deal hunting.
