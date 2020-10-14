CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyWednesday, October 14, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT

Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals On Monitors, Storage, And Networking Gear

Alienware Curved Monitor
This is the second and last day of Amazon's Prime Day 2020, an annual sales bonanza that sees discounts on practically every type of item imaginable. And while this is Amazon's creation, other retailers have been marking down items as well. To help you make sense of it all, we have collected some of the better deals on monitors, storage products, and networking gear at Amazon and other places (following up on yesterday's collection of PC, phone, and speaker deals).

Let's start with the monitor pictured above. That is Alienware's AW3420DW, marked down to $849.15 (save $350.84). While still on the pricey side, it is a big display at 34-inches, priced several hundred below its regular price. It also sports a curved (1900R) IPS Nano panel with a 3440x1440 resolution (WQHD), 120Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support.

If that is not your style, here are some more monitor deals...

Now is also an excellent time to buy a storage product. SSDs have already come down quite a bit over the last year, and the Prime Day sales push pricing even lower. For example, you can score the XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB SSD pictured above for $58.99 on Amazon (save $71) right now, just be sure to tick the coupon box on the product page.

Here are some other storage deals...

If you are looking to upgrade your home network, good news—there are a handful of bargains to be had on routers (not as many as we would like). Over on Amazon, you can score a 3-pack Eero Mesh router setup for $174 (save $75) today. These are last year's models, but they support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, and with a 3-pack, you can cover your whole home.

Some other router deals worth looking at...
Also be sure to check out the main Amazon Prime Day page to browse all the bargains, including lightening deals. If you spot something interesting, let us know in the comments section below!

