Grab The Hottest Amazon Prime Day Deals On PCs, Phones, Speakers And More
Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and during the two-day event (today and tomorrow), you can expect bargains on a wide variety of items. As these things typically go, some of the deals are spectacular, others are rather ho-hum, and of course many of them fall somewhere in between. To help you wade through the cruft, we've gone and picked out some of the more interesting sale items.
Bear in mind that Prime Day is geared towards member's of Amazon's Prime membership program—you need to be one in order take advantage of specifically-labeled Prime Day discounts. A Prime membership runs $119 per year, or $59 annually if you are a student. There is also a monthly option that costs $12.99 per month (or $6.49/month for students). Amazon also offers a free 30-day trial, so you can take advantage of that to score a discount, and then decide whether to stay a member or bail, savings in hand.
Housekeeping out of the way, let's talk deals. Microsoft's Surface Pro X (pictured up top, with optional keyboard) is on sale for $999.99 (save $200). It is a 13-inch tablet PC with a touchscreen powered by a Microsoft's custom SQ1 processor (Qualcomm), 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. This laptop also boasts with Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and 4G LTE cellular connectivity.
Some other tablet and PC deals to consider include the following...
- Dell Inspiron Desktop (Core i5, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Win 10 Pro): $547.99 (save $105)
- LG Gram Laptop (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Win 10): $849.99 (save $359.41)
- Acer Aspire Desktop (Core i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Win 10): $364.99 (save $65)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0: $99.99 (save $50)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet: $79.99 (save $70)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet: $54.99 (save $35)
- Razer Gear: Save up to 50 percent
- Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite Motherboard: $159.99 (save $40)
If you fancy a new smartphone or smart speaker, Amazon has those on sale as well. Here is a look at some of the ones that are marked down...
- Samsung phones: Save up to 30 percent
- Pixel 4 phones: Save up to 44 percent
- Anker Wireless Phone Charger - 2 Pack: $24.99 (save $10)
- Motorola One Action Unlocked: $277 (save $72.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle w/ Amazon Smart Plug: $23.99 (save $50.99)
- Echo Show 5: $44.99 (save $45)
And just to round things out, here are some more bargains in a variety of categories...
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired): $114.99 (save $44.01)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Headphones: $199 (save $150)
- Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo CPU Cooler: $25.99 (save $9)
There are many other items on sale, including lightening deals that last a set amount of time or until Amazon runs out of inventory. You can head to the main Amazon Prime Day page to browse the categories that interest you. And if you spot a deal that excites you, feel free to share with us and your fellow readers in the comments section below!