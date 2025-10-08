Here's The 10 Best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day GPU Bargains
We've picked out what we think are the ten best GPU deals in the Prime Big Deals Day sale: three Intel Arc adapters, three AMD Radeon cards, and four NVIDIA GeForce GPUs. They range in price from $119 all the way up to $1000, so we're sure we can accommodate your budget. Check it out!
Three Intel Arc GPUs From A380 To B580
Representing the entry-level of our squad, these three GPUs offer arguably the best values of the bunch. While the Arc A380 isn't going to crank out high frame rates in the latest AAA games, it's probably the cheapest way to get to four 4K displays on the market. It makes a great addition to a system with another GPU to connect extra monitors or to make use of Intel's excellent AV1 video encoder.
Meanwhile, the Arc B570 and B580 are legit gaming GPUs with serious 1080p and 1440p chops respectively. The Arc "Battlemage" GPU design, based on the Xe2 architecture, offers impressive AI and ray-tracing performance, able to use the more potent XMX version of Intel XeSS for improved image quality and stability when upscaling. The B580 matches or beats the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in Cyberpunk 2077, so even at $269.99 it's a pretty darn decent deal.
Three AMD Radeon RDNA 4 Graphics Cards to Cop For Cheap
AMD's RDNA 4 graphics architecture is such a quantum leap over RDNA 3 that it becomes difficult to recommend the previous-generation parts without deep discounts that simply haven't materialized today. Fortunately, some solid slashes to Radeon RX 9000 series parts have materialized, so here they are.
Of these three, the biggest discount is on the PowerColor Hellhound, which is also the fastest. The Radeon RX 9070 XT compares well against the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti for a fair bit less money, and thanks to FSR 4, you're not even missing out on much versus the NVIDIA GPU. The XFX Radeon RX 9060 XT Swift also presents a killer value; this card beats the last-gen GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and the Radeon RX 7700 XT, too. Plus, 16GB of video RAM at $349 is hard to complain about.
Four NVIDIA GeForce GPUs From Which To Choose
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Graphics Card: $419.99 at Amazon (11% off)
PNY Epic-X GeForce RTX 5070 12GB Graphics Card: $559.99 at Amazon (20% off)
ASUS SFF-Ready GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB Graphics Card: $749.99 at Amazon (10% off)
GIGABYTE Windforce GeForce RTX 5080 16GB Graphics Card: $999.99 at Amazon (23% off)
NVIDIA's GeForce lineup makes up the overwhelming bulk of graphics add-in card sales, and part of the reason for that is simply because NVIDIA floods the market with a glut of different models. Of course, the bigger part of the reason is because they're simply great GPUs. Last-gen parts are grossly overpriced on the new market, so we're looking at the latest-generation "Blackwell" GeForce cards only.
The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB model at $419 is arguably the best buy here despite being only 11% off. While it may struggle with the latest games in 4K, it'll handle just about anything in 1440p with the liberal application of DLSS 4. Of course, the GeForce RTX 5080 is far and away the fastest graphics card in this post, but the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti isn't too far behind, and it saves you $150. Naturally, the choice is yours.
Did you spot a GPU bargain in Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sale that we didn't? We're always looking for HOT deals, so let us know in the comments if you found a great price, or if you have any questions about this hardware!