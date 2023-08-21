These Amazon PC Gaming Hardware Deals Up To 58% Off Are Too Good To Pass Up





Is your PC mouse starting to cough and wheeze when you push it around your desktop? Or maybe the cries of fatigue are coming from inside your PC. Whatever the case might be, if it's time for an upgrade or two (or three, or four, or...) you're in luck. There are several PC gaming hardware bargains on Amazon right now, some of which are marked down to their lowest price ever.





Logitech's G502 X Plus Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse—it's on sale for That's the case withwireless gaming mouse—it's on sale for $108.99 (save $52) after clicking the $10 off coupon box. You can read our G502 X Plus review for our full thoughts and analysis, but straight to the point, this is one of the best gaming mice you can buy. It has an excellent Hero 25K sensor, satisfying click action, a comfortable design, and a free-spinning scroll wheel that makes navigating long websites a breeze (don't worry, you can have it scroll in stepped-action too).





The G502 X Plus Lightspeed debuted at $159.99. Only recently has it dropped in price, though this deal is the lowest it's been. If you're going to spend around $100 on a gaming mouse, this should definitely be on your short list.













Ryzen 7 5800X3D for $291 on Amazon (save $158 over launch MSRP). In our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D review , we dubbed it the "king of PC gaming." That's no longer the case with newer generation and faster processors on the block (from both AMD and Intel), but it's still a great CPU for gaming, only now it costs much less than it did when it came out—you can find thefor(save $158 over launch MSRP).





The 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 5800X3D owes its gaming chops in large part to its mountain of 3D V-cache. It's equipped with 96MB of all-important (to gaming) L3 cache, which is three times more than the regular Ryzen 7 5800X. Clocks are a little slower at 3.4GHz to 4.5GHz (versus 3.8GHz to 4.7GHz), but for gaming the added cache more than makes up for it.





Being a Zen 3 part means this is a generation behind AMD's Zen 4 lineup (Ryzen 7000 series). As such you're looking at a more limited upgrade path, but the upshot is you can save money on the overall platform and DDR4 memory.













2TB Silicon Power XS70 SSD for $85.97 on Amazon (save $13). If you haven't shopped for a solid state drive (SSD) in a while, you might be surprised to discover how far they've fallen in price. It's not just slower models that are favorably priced, either. For example, you can snag thisfor





The $13 discount isn't exciting in and of itself. However, what's remarkable is the level of performance and capacity that's on tap for well under $100. This is a PCIe 4.0 model that's rated to deliver sequential read and write performance of up to 7,300MB/s and 6,800MB/s, respectively. That makes it one of the fastest SSDs on the market.





Other notable traits include DRAM cache, an included heatsink, and compatibility with Sony's PlayStation 5 console—check out our guide on how to upgrade the PS5's SSD





