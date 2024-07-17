Amazon Lists 'No Console Required' Xbox Bundles Up To 37% Off For Prime Day





Today is the last day to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day event, and one of the more interesting deals the mega online retailer is promoting consists of a cloud gaming bundle. In no uncertain terms, Amazon touts the ability to "Stream Xbox Games" and "No Console Required" as its headline text in one of the images promoting the bundle.





'No Console Required' Xbox bundle, as we'll call it, is discounted to $78.90 on Amazon (34% off) and includes a Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming dongle, Robot White Core Wireless Xbox controller, and a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. On the same product page, potential buyers can alternatively select a bundle that swaps out the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for the regular Fire TV Stick 4K (non-Max) for $68.90, which is 37% off the combined MSRPs. The, as we'll call it, is discounted toand includes astreaming dongle,, and a free month of. On the same product page, potential buyers can alternatively select a bundle that swaps out the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for the regular Fire TV Stick 4K (non-Max) for $68.90, which is 37% off the combined MSRPs.





One important thing to note is that the free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is only applicable to new users. If you're an existing Xbox Game Pass subscriber, then obviously that caveat takes some of the value out of this deal.













Whether you should pounce depends on how you like to game. The obvious pitch here is towards cloud gaming in lieu of buying an Xbox Series X or S console and playing on local hardware. In going the cloud route, gamers can avoid the comparatively high hardware cost and be up and gaming for under $80. It does require an ongoing subscription, though, which is further notable with Microsoft's recent price hikes to its Xbox Game Pass tiers.





3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate digital codes, as we highlighted last week. Those digital codes are on sale for $44.99 at Amazon (10% off). Still, it's an option. Furthermore, the money you save by not buying an actual console can be applied to stackable, as we highlighted last week. Those digital codes are on sale for





Microsoft allows users to stack up to 36 months, though only if you do so before September 12, 2024. At that time, the stackable limit for prepaid cards will drop to 13 months. Whatever you already have stacked (up to 36 months) will not change.





In essence, you could splurge on 12 of the 3-month codes for $539.88, which is a big spend, but it's less than the $719.64 that the same time frame would cost under the new rate. FYI, discounted code works out to $15 per month, whether you buy a single 3-month code or stock up for the maximum 36 months.





Side note, if you don't qualify for the free month on the 'No Console Required' bundle, then you're better off buying the pieces individually...