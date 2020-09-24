Amazon Reveals Luna Cloud Game Streaming Service To Battle Google Stadia And Microsoft XCloud





Amazon is entering the game streaming fold with its new service, Luna . At launch, it will be available on Fire TV, PC, Mac, and Apple mobile devices with Android coming soon. In the meantime, you can request early access and help develop this cloud gaming platform from Amazon.









As Amazon owns Twitch , they have also implemented some integration with Luna. Gamers can see streams for games from Twitch in Luna and launch games in Luna from Twitch. While this is a cool feature, perhaps community gameplay options could come to the platform in the future for more interaction.









People can play on Luna with any of their peripherals or the Luna Controller. According to testing, this controller comes enabled with “Cloud Direct Technology,” which gives gamers lower latency. There could be up to a 30ms reduction in latency with the Luna Controller by Amazon's metrics.