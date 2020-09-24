CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdThursday, September 24, 2020, 04:50 PM EDT

Amazon Reveals Luna Cloud Game Streaming Service To Battle Google Stadia And Microsoft XCloud

luna gamelib hero
Amazon is entering the game streaming fold with its new service, Luna. At launch, it will be available on Fire TV, PC, Mac, and Apple mobile devices with Android coming soon. In the meantime, you can request early access and help develop this cloud gaming platform from Amazon.

According to Amazon, Luna is a new cloud gaming service that leverages AWS's power to stream games to devices. With Luna+, the premium subscription, gamers get access to a library of games a la Gamepass from Xbox. This subscription will start at $5.99 a month and enable 4K/60FPS gameplay on two devices at the same time starting soon. Akin to Gamepass and EA, Luna subscribers can also pay to access the Ubisoft library through the service when it is released. The Ubisoft library will also include titles on their launch day, so you do not have to wait to play a new Ubisoft game.


As Amazon owns Twitch, they have also implemented some integration with Luna. Gamers can see streams for games from Twitch in Luna and launch games in Luna from Twitch. While this is a cool feature, perhaps community gameplay options could come to the platform in the future for more interaction.
luna controller

People can play on Luna with any of their peripherals or the Luna Controller. According to testing, this controller comes enabled with “Cloud Direct Technology,” which gives gamers lower latency. There could be up to a 30ms reduction in latency with the Luna Controller by Amazon's metrics.

While Luna is not out yet, people can apply to test it out on the Luna website. With prices increasing on games, game streaming may become a more fiscally responsible option in the future. Now that a third competitor is in the fray, perhaps prices will get shaken up for the better.

Tags:  Gaming, Luna, (NASDAQ:AMZN), twitch, game-streaming

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms