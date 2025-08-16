Amazon Fire TV And Streaming Stick Deals Sizzle With Savings Up To 38% Off





Typically the best times to buy a new TV are the weeks leading up the Super Bowl, and during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season that begins in November. Or at least that used to be the case. These days, it's not uncommon to find big markdowns on televisions and electronics in general. And if you're in the market for a new TV, there are some red hot deals out there right now.





Amazon's 65-inch Fire TV Omni QLED series that's marked down to $449.99 (38% off). That's a $270 savings over the list price. It's also a pretty good value on a TV that's already priced aggressively, with the Omni QLED being Amazon's second most premium Fire TV offering, behind only its mini LED series.





There are some desirable bells and whistles on this model, including a quantum dot LED (QLED) panel for more vivid colors than what you'll get on a regular LED. It also supports a bunch of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10+ Gaming, HDR10, and HLG. And of course it has Amazon's Fire TV platform built in.





You can certainly play games on this TV, though it's not really aimed at gamers specifically. It has a native 60Hz refresh rate, a single HDMI 2.1 port with eARC support, and three HDMI 2.0 ports.





Amazon's 65-inch Fire TV Omni Mini LED series, which is on sale for $959.99 (12% off). It costs substantially more, but you get the benefits of mini LED backlighting, a native 144Hz refresh rate, a second HDMI 2.1 port, Dolby Atmos support, and Wi-Fi 6E (versus Wi-Fi 5 on every other Amazon Fire TV).





Note that Amazon offers different size options within both lineups, several of which are on sale too. Just hit either of the links above to see what's available.













Roku Streaming Stick Plus (2025) that is on sale for $29 at Amazon (27% off). This one falls in the middle of Roku's streaming dongle lineup, offering up support for 4K streaming and HDR10+.





It's also compact and slender to avoid interfering with neighboring HDMI ports, though obviously your mileage will vary depending on your setup.





You can tap into free live TV with this streaming stick and access over 500 channels spanning news, weather, sports, and a whole lot more. It comes with a voice remote too, for hands-free control. Overall, it's a solid streaming value proposition for twenty-nine bucks.





Here are some TV and streaming stick deals...







