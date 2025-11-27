Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals Up To 50% Off Are Lit For Black Friday





It should come as no surprise that Amazon saved its most aggressive discounts on its streaming hardware for the Black Friday sales bonanza. The newest version of every Fire TV Stick is on sale, and not just by a little bit—the discounts span 42% on the low end (or 36% if factoring in the Fire TV Cube) and stretch all the way up to 50% off. If you've been wanting a Fire TV Stick, now is the time to get one.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Alexa Voice Remote Pro Is 48% Off

Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote Pro. It's slashed to $48.99 at Amazon (48% off). If you don't care about the Pro version of the bundled Alexa Voice Remote, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with a regular Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 at Amazon (42% off). One of the deeper discounts applies to Amazon's top streaming dongle, the. It's slashed to. If you don't care about the Pro version of the bundled Alexa Voice Remote, you can get thefor





What are the differences between the two remotes? The Pro version is a little bit bigger and adds backlit buttons, a Remote Finder feature, and has a pair of customizable shortcut buttons. Otherwise, both let you bark commands at Alexa using your voice.





The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's best streaming dongle. Features include 4K Ultra HD streaming, support for all of the major HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), Dolby Atmos audio support, and is the only Fire TV Stick to support Amazon's Fire TV Ambient Experience . It also sports 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.





Meanwhile, here's a breakdown of the streaming features on the rest of the lineup...