Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals Up To 50% Off Are Lit For Black Friday

It should come as no surprise that Amazon saved its most aggressive discounts on its streaming hardware for the Black Friday sales bonanza. The newest version of every Fire TV Stick is on sale, and not just by a little bit—the discounts span 42% on the low end (or 36% if factoring in the Fire TV Cube) and stretch all the way up to 50% off. If you've been wanting a Fire TV Stick, now is the time to get one.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Alexa Voice Remote Pro Is 48% Off
One of the deeper discounts applies to Amazon's top streaming dongle, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote Pro
. It's slashed to $48.99 at Amazon (48% off)
. If you don't care about the Pro version of the bundled Alexa Voice Remote, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with a regular Alexa Voice Remote
for $34.99 at Amazon (42% off)
.
What are the differences between the two remotes? The Pro version is a little bit bigger and adds backlit buttons, a Remote Finder feature, and has a pair of customizable shortcut buttons. Otherwise, both let you bark commands at Alexa using your voice.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's best streaming dongle. Features include 4K Ultra HD streaming, support for all of the major HDR standards (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), Dolby Atmos audio support, and is the only Fire TV Stick to support Amazon's Fire TV Ambient Experience
. It also sports 16GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.
Meanwhile, here's a breakdown of the streaming features on the rest of the lineup...
- Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: $24.99 (50% off)
--4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Atmos, 8GB, Wi-Fi 6
- Fire TV Stick 4K Select: $19.99 (50% off)
--4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby-encoded audio (HDMI passthrough), 8GB, Wi-Fi 5
- Fire TV Stick HD: $17.99 (49% off)
--1080p, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby-encoded audio (HDMI passthrough), 8GB, Wi-Fi 5
The 4K Plus and 4K Max both support live view picture-in-picture while the 4K Select and HD models do not. Additionally, cloud gaming support differ a little bit. The 4K Max and 4K Plus both support Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass, both of which are "coming soon" to the 4K Select. The HD model only supports Amazon Luna.
Amazon Fire TV Cube Is 36% Off
If you want to kick things up a notch, the Fire TV Cube
is on sale for $89.99 at Amazon (36% off)
and is more powerful that Amazon's streaming dongles. The trade off is it's a little bit bigger and needs to be plugged into a power outlet.
Features are similar to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but the Fire TV Cube adds and ethernet port for optional wired connectivity and offers hands-free control with Alexa without having to use the included remote. You can also connect and control other devices to the Fire TV Cube, such as a cable box, game console, webcam, and so forth.