Amazon Fire TV Models And Streaming Sticks Slashed Up To 45% Off

We are now well past the last Prime Day sales event and well ahead of the holiday shopping season, but fortunately for deal hunters, the bargains never stop rolling in. Timing is everything, and if you are currently in the market for a streaming stick for a new TV, Amazon has some interesting deals available on its Fire TV hardware range.
Fire TV Stick Streaming Dongles Are Up To 45% Off
We recommend splurging on the 4K Select since it is only $2 more. The main upgrade is that it supports 4K Ultra HD streaming, whereas the slightly cheaper base model limits support to 1080p. Even if you don't own a 4K TV, an extra $2 gives you bit a of future proofing.
Otherwise, these two models are mostly the same. Both come with 8GB of onboard storage, both support HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, both feature Dolby-encoded audio (HDMI pass-through), and both come with an Alexa voice remote. They also both support Amazon's Fire TV Ambient Experience.
Notably, the cheaper model supports Wi-Fi 6 whereas the 4K Select sticks with Wi-Fi 5, though otherwise, the 4K Select is the better option. Also worth noting, Amazon is offering a 20% savings boost with an eligible trade-in.
What about the other Fire TV Stick models? They are technically on sale too, but not deeply discounted by any stretch:
Amazon's hardware goes on sale frequently enough that we suggest waiting if you're interested in any of these models.
Score An Amazon Ember Fire TV For Under $150
Amazon has also marked down some of its TV models. Starting with its Ember series, you can find the following deals:
These are not deep discounts either, but we're highlighting them because these are inexpensive Fire TV models even at full price. If you're just looking for a smaller and cheap TV, the 32-inch model can be had for under $150.
The Ember 2-Series is Amazon's most basic lineup. Note that these are 1080p models, not 4K. Other features include a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and HLG support, HDMI 2.1 (eARC) and HDMI 2.0 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 + wired Ethernet connectivity, and support for Amazon's Fire TV Ambient Experience.
For those looking for a higher-end but still affordable TV, the Ember QLED Series is on sale too:
Only two sizes are on sale at the moment. As for the Ember QLED series, it's two steps up from the 2-Series (there's a 4-Series in between) and it supports 4K resolution viewing. It also features more robust HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+ Adaptive, HLG, and Dolby Vision) and adds hands-free Alexa to the mix.