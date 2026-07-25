Amazon Fire TV Models And Streaming Sticks Slashed Up To 45% Off





We are now well past the last Prime Day sales event and well ahead of the holiday shopping season, but fortunately for deal hunters, the bargains never stop rolling in. Timing is everything, and if you are currently in the market for a streaming stick for a new TV, Amazon has some interesting deals available on its Fire TV hardware range.

Fire TV Stick Streaming Dongles Are Up To 45% Off





We recommend splurging on the 4K Select since it is only $2 more. The main upgrade is that it supports 4K Ultra HD streaming, whereas the slightly cheaper base model limits support to 1080p. Even if you don't own a 4K TV, an extra $2 gives you bit a of future proofing.





Otherwise, these two models are mostly the same. Both come with 8GB of onboard storage, both support HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, both feature Dolby-encoded audio (HDMI pass-through), and both come with an Alexa voice remote. They also both support Amazon's Fire TV Ambient Experience.





Notably, the cheaper model supports Wi-Fi 6 whereas the 4K Select sticks with Wi-Fi 5, though otherwise, the 4K Select is the better option. Also worth noting, Amazon is offering a 20% savings boost with an eligible trade-in.





What about the other Fire TV Stick models? They are technically on sale too, but not deeply discounted by any stretch: