Amazon Celebrates Dads With Father's Day Hot Deals On These Echo Alexa Smart Devices





Father's Day is Sunday, June 21, and for those who haven't been paying attention to the calendar, that is this coming Sunday. If you need to get your dad a gift, Amazon has some outstanding deals on its line of Echo devices for Father's Day that can help dad remember things and play music anywhere in the house or workshop. With Amazon's deals and fast Prime shipping, it's not too late to get dad something cool.



The Echo Show 5 is the smallest, and least expensive, of the Alexa-powered smart displays that enables video-calling. This might be the perfect gift for families to stay in video contact during the coronavirus lockdowns or who for families living in different states.





The Echo Show 8 is an HD smart display with Alexa integrated that supports video calling and smart speaker functionality. It's on sale with a 31% discount bringing the price to $89.99.Anyone wanting the largest screen possible can get the Echo Show featuring a 10.1-inch HD resolution screen and all the other features of an Alexa-powered smart speaker on a 22% discount. The Echo Show is currently priced at $179.99, saving buyers $50.































The Echo Flex, is a plug-in mini smart speaker with Alexa embedded. The Flex is the perfect Alexa-powered smart speaker for tight spaces as it takes up little room. Amazon's Echo Flex is currently on sale for $17.49, which is a 30% discount off the regular $24.99 price. Echo Flex - 30% off at $17.49

Amazon is offering 40% off the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa built-in. The Echo Dot is one of the most popular smart-speakers in the entire Echo range and is on sale for 40% off at $29.99. Shoppers on a tight budget can also get the device for five monthly payments of $6.The Echo Dot Kids Edition is also on sale and offers robust parental controls to help protect kids. The Kids Edition is on sale at a 29% discount making its price $49.99.The third-generation Echo smart speaker is available in four different colors during the Father's Day sale and is offered at an impressive discount of 30% off its regular $99.99 price. That makes the Echo $69.99, and it can be purchased with five monthly payments of $14.Another item on sale is the Echo Plus, which offers premium sound and an integrated smart home hub. It's available in three colors and is 33% off at $99.99.The last of the Father's Day deals is the Echo Studio hi-fi smart speaker with 3D audio. Echo Studio has five speakers inside promising powerful bass, dynamic mid-range, and crisp highs. It also supports Dolby Atmos technology and more. It's on sale with a 15% discount bringing its price to $169.99.

Amazon also has a bunch of other special deals during its Father's Day sale. A couple of days ago, Amazon was offering a pair of Echo Show 10 smart displays for the price of one.