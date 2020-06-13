Get Two Amazon Echo Show 10 Smart Displays For Price Of One With These Hot Deals





The biggest and best deals on electronics are usually reserved for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, but that is not always the case. Over at both Amazon and Best Buy, you can snag two Echo Show Premium 10.1-inch HD smart displays with Alexa integration for the price one right now, which effectively saves you $229.99.





That is a heck of a bargain, and the timing could not be better—as calls for social distancing and self-isolation persist, gadgets like the Echo Show are handy ways to keep in contact with family and friends, no matter how far away they might be.







Amazon Echo Show - Buy one, get one free (Amazon and Best Buy)







"Echo Show makes it easy to stay in touch. Make video calls to friends and family who have Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. You can also make voice calls, send messages, or instantly connect to other devices in your home to make a quick announcement or check in on the kids. With Skype calling you can stay in touch with friends and family in over 150 countries," Amazon explains.