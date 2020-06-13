Get Two Amazon Echo Show 10 Smart Displays For Price Of One With These Hot Deals
The biggest and best deals on electronics are usually reserved for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, but that is not always the case. Over at both Amazon and Best Buy, you can snag two Echo Show Premium 10.1-inch HD smart displays with Alexa integration for the price one right now, which effectively saves you $229.99.
That is a heck of a bargain, and the timing could not be better—as calls for social distancing and self-isolation persist, gadgets like the Echo Show are handy ways to keep in contact with family and friends, no matter how far away they might be.
"Echo Show makes it easy to stay in touch. Make video calls to friends and family who have Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. You can also make voice calls, send messages, or instantly connect to other devices in your home to make a quick announcement or check in on the kids. With Skype calling you can stay in touch with friends and family in over 150 countries," Amazon explains.
- 2x Amazon Echo Show Charcoal or Sandstone: $229.99, Amazon (save $229.99 w/ code SHOW2PK)
- 2x Amazon Echo Show Charcoal: $229.99, Best Buy (save $229.99)
- 2x Amazon Echo Show Sandstone: $229.99, Best Buy (save $229.99)
If purchasing from Amazon, just enter coupon code SHOW2PK at checkout to claim the second one for free. No coupon code is needed at Best Buy.
This deal is for the 2nd gen model, which is the latest version in this size. It is sleeker than the 1st gen model, offers a large display (10.1 inches, 1280x800 with 720P HD video), and pumps out decent audio through its pair of 10W speakers with Dolby processing. The Echo Show also works with a bunch of apps, including Amazon Music, Hulu, and so forth, and is compatible with a bunch of smart home devices (security cameras, lighting, thermostats, etc.).