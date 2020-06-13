CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillySaturday, June 13, 2020, 11:11 AM EDT

Get Two Amazon Echo Show 10 Smart Displays For Price Of One With These Hot Deals

Echo Show
The biggest and best deals on electronics are usually reserved for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, but that is not always the case. Over at both Amazon and Best Buy, you can snag two Echo Show Premium 10.1-inch HD smart displays with Alexa integration for the price one right now, which effectively saves you $229.99.

That is a heck of a bargain, and the timing could not be better—as calls for social distancing and self-isolation persist, gadgets like the Echo Show are handy ways to keep in contact with family and friends, no matter how far away they might be.

Amazon Echo Show
Amazon Echo Show - Buy one, get one free (Amazon and Best Buy)

"Echo Show makes it easy to stay in touch. Make video calls to friends and family who have Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. You can also make voice calls, send messages, or instantly connect to other devices in your home to make a quick announcement or check in on the kids. With Skype calling you can stay in touch with friends and family in over 150 countries," Amazon explains.
If purchasing from Amazon, just enter coupon code SHOW2PK at checkout to claim the second one for free. No coupon code is needed at Best Buy.

This deal is for the 2nd gen model, which is the latest version in this size. It is sleeker than the 1st gen model, offers a large display (10.1 inches, 1280x800 with 720P HD video), and pumps out decent audio through its pair of 10W speakers with Dolby processing. The Echo Show also works with a bunch of apps, including Amazon Music, Hulu, and so forth, and is compatible with a bunch of smart home devices (security cameras, lighting, thermostats, etc.).


Tags:  deals, Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), echo show, smart displays
Via:  Amazon
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms