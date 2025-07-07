Amazon Echo Spot Just $45, Fire HD 10 50% Off & More Prime Day Deals

Some of the biggest discounts we're expecting for this week's Prime Day event
are likely to be for Amazon's own hardware products. How low will they go? That remains to be seen, but if you're in the mood to shop for deals early, you can already find big discounts on a bunch of Amazon's hardware items. We're not talking about just 10%, 15%, or even 20% savings, either.
For example, the newest version of Amazon's Echo Spot
is on sale for $44.99 for Prime members
, which is a sizable 44% markdown over the device's $79.99 MSRP (save $35). And it's available in different color options. The model we linked is the Black colorway, but you can also get it in a slick Glacier White
or a calming Ocean Blue
colorway for the same discount.
Color options aside, the Echo Spot is basically a smart alarm clock with built-in Alexa support. However, calling it just an alarm clock is selling it short. It's also a nice little speaker for your nightstand (or any room, really) for listening to music, podcasts, and audio books.
Additionally, you can use the Echo Spot to check reminders, display the weather, set timers and alarms, configure smart home routines (like turning on the porch lights and lowering the thermostat when evening rolls around), and make hands-free calls, to list some of the device's capabilities.
As we previously highlighted
in our roundup of Amazon deals that are marked down by 50% or more, one of the biggest discounts applies to Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet (32GB, Lockscreen Ads)
—it's on sale for $69.99 for Prime members
. That's a 50% discount, or a savings of $70 versus its $139.99 list price.
There are multiple configurations available, all of which are heavily discount...
Lockscreen ads are part of how Amazon can be so aggressive with its pricing, as they basically subsidize the hardware. These come in the form of sponsored screensavers. Alternatively, you can pay a $15 premium (as shown above) to not have Lockscreen ads appear on your tablet.
In addition to heavy discounts, you can save another 20% with a qualifying trade-in. Also, there are multiple color options available—just hit one of the links above and choose your color on the product page.
Even if paying the premium to nuke the Lockscreen ads, the Fire HD 10 is a high-value tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and is powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. Amazon also claims it is 2.7 times as durable as Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 (released in 2022).
Here are some more Amazon deals ahead of Prime Day...