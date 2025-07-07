Amazon Echo Spot Just $45, Fire HD 10 50% Off & More Prime Day Deals





Some of the biggest discounts we're expecting for this week's Prime Day event are likely to be for Amazon's own hardware products. How low will they go? That remains to be seen, but if you're in the mood to shop for deals early, you can already find big discounts on a bunch of Amazon's hardware items. We're not talking about just 10%, 15%, or even 20% savings, either.





Amazon's Echo Spot is on sale for $44.99 for Prime members, which is a sizable 44% markdown over the device's $79.99 MSRP (save $35). And it's available in different color options. The model we linked is the Black colorway, but you can also get it in a slick Glacier White or a calming Ocean Blue colorway for the same discount. For example, the newest version ofis on, which is a sizable 44% markdown over the device's $79.99 MSRP (save $35). And it's available in different color options. The model we linked is the Black colorway, but you can also get it in a slickor a calmingcolorway for the same discount.





Color options aside, the Echo Spot is basically a smart alarm clock with built-in Alexa support. However, calling it just an alarm clock is selling it short. It's also a nice little speaker for your nightstand (or any room, really) for listening to music, podcasts, and audio books.





Additionally, you can use the Echo Spot to check reminders, display the weather, set timers and alarms, configure smart home routines (like turning on the porch lights and lowering the thermostat when evening rolls around), and make hands-free calls, to list some of the device's capabilities.













Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet (32GB, Lockscreen Ads)—it's on sale for $69.99 for Prime members. That's a 50% discount, or a savings of $70 versus its $139.99 list price. As we previously highlighted in our roundup of Amazon deals that are marked down by 50% or more, one of the biggest discounts applies to—it's on sale for. That's a 50% discount, or a savings of $70 versus its $139.99 list price.





There are multiple configurations available, all of which are heavily discount...